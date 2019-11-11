3 players India can groom for ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Virat Kohli will have an important role to build a squad for the T20 World Cup

India claimed an emphatic win over Bangladesh in Nagpur to seal the T20I series 2-1 but not before the visitors gave India an early scare in the series. In the absence of some of the senior pros, Rohit Sharma was in charge of a very young group, where each player was hoping to make a mark in whatever opportunities come their way.

After losing the first T20I, each match was a must-win to stay alive in the series. It was pleasing to see that the young brigade rose to the occasion in spite of the pressure to perform.

More than the result of the series, it was crucial from India's point of view to look out for youngsters who can earn a spot in the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Taking a note of all the performances in this series against Bangladesh, here's a look at 3 players who can be groomed going forward:

#3 Washington Sundar

Sundar has delivered with the new ball for India

The 20-year old off-spinner from Tamil Nadu has grown in stature to already become one of India's first choices with the new ball in T20Is. In his 15-match T20I career playing for India, Sundar has exhibited an immense amount of control and discipline to earn his skipper's vote of confidence to bowl in the first power play.

He might not have the numbers to boast with only 13 wickets so far, but has often been handed the tough job to bowl with only two players allowed outside the 30-yard circle. He completes the majority of his overs in the first six without leaking too many runs(he has an economy of 6.40). Sundar tends to bowl tight lines and forces the batters to commit mistakes instead of giving freebies to make use of the fielding restrictions.

A potent weapon with the ball, and a handy batsman in the lower-order, Sundar might well dream of being a part of India's T20 World Cup plans next year. The Men in Blue can groom him with regular opportunities in the upcoming T20Is before the tournament next year.

Sundar will also have an entire IPL season to prove his worth both with the bat and the ball playing for RCB next year in IPL 2020.

