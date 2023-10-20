3 players who had an instant impact for their team in 2023 World Cup ft. Hasan Ali

The 2023 World Cup is underway in India right now, with 10 teams competing against each other for the coveted championship. England are the defending champions of the tournament, but they have not been able to make an instant impact in the competition.

The Jos Buttler-led outfit have played three matches, suffering two losses. The first came against New Zealand, while the second was an upset loss against Afghanistan.

Even Australia's delivery in the initial matches has not been as per the expectations of the fans. The Aussies, who are known for delivering the goods when it matters the most, have suffered defeats against India and South Africa in their first two matches.

While England and Australia have not made instant impact in the tournament, fans still expect them to bounce back in the 2023 World Cup. Unlike England and Australia though, the following three players have made an instant impact for their sides in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Hasan Ali has made an instant impact for Pakistan

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan's pace trio consisted of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. However, Shah got injured during the Asia Cup. Pakistan managed with inexperienced bowlers in the continental event, but they recalled the experienced Hasan Ali for the World Cup.

Ali brought his experience to the fore and made the instant impact that his team expected him to make. He is known for bowling a wicket-taking delivery every now and then, and in the 2023 World Cup, Ali has scalped seven wickets in just three matches.

The speedster started the tournament with two wickets against the Netherlands. In the next match against Sri Lanka, Ali returned with four wickets in a high-scoring game. He took the big wicket of Virat Kohli in the match against India. Ali has been Pakistan's best pacer in the World Cup.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin took the wicket of Cameron Green with his delivery

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also a last-minute addition to the World Cup squad. Ashwin came in as a replacement for Axar Patel, who got injured during the Asia Cup tournament.

India picked Ashwin in the playing XI for their 2023 World Cup opener against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Playing at his home venue, Ashwin bowled an economical spell of 1/34. Although he took only one wicket, he maintained an economy rate of 3.4 and impressed fans with his delivery.

#3 Rachin Ravindra surprised fans with his instant impact in 2023 World Cup

New Zealand did not have the services of captain Kane Williamson for the first two matches. The Blackcaps included young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra in his place. Batting at number three, Ravindra smacked a match-winning hundred against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the subsequent game against the Netherlands, Ravindra scored a 51-ball 51, helping the Blackcaps continue their winning momentum. Ravindra has been the surprise package of the tournament this year. Courtesy of his instant impact, New Zealand were forced to leave Will Young out when Williamson recovered from his injury.