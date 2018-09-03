Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players likely to be dropped for the 5th Test

aanirudhkheterpalcricket
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
38.23K   //    03 Sep 2018, 12:37 IST

After India's disappointing loss against England in the fourth Test match of the five-match series, three players find themselves in an extremely vulnerable position and are likely to find themselves out of the playing eleven for the fifth and the final Test. While the series is done and dusted, the final Test match will be a lot about salvaging lost pride and ending the series on a positive.

It is noteworthy that apart from the Lord's Test, India have been highly competitive and came extremely close to winning, often losing the game in its clutch moments. This inability to capitalise on momentum can be put down to severe inconsistency of three players in the team, who are likely to be replaced for Friday's game.

Shikhar Dhawan

<p>
Inconsistency has been a constant feature of Dhawan's game

Shikhar Dhawan's last 10 Test innings read the following: 17, 23, 44, 35, 13, 26, 107, 16, 16, 67. While even KL Rahul has been inconsistent, this isn't the first time that Dhawan has had a sub-par run at the Test level.

He is one of those players that hammers a hundred on a cement deck whenever one of those gets dished up and retains his place on the back of this performance. The last one of these came against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, when India scored a mammoth 474 on a dry pitch and bundled the opposition out twice in a row.

Before this, there was the hundred against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. It is essential to realise that the left-hander's technique is simply not suited to playing the swinging ball. Dhawan finds himself constantly pushing at balls in the channel, and often edging to the slips or gully. It this is not the mode of dismissal, then there is the LBW when his head tends to fall over while playing the incoming ball.

What's worse is that he shows no effort to rectify and morph his technique to change the conditions. At 32 years of age, it looks like the end of the road for Dhawan, with young opener Prithvi Shaw included in the squad.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Hardik Pandya
aanirudhkheterpalcricket
CONTRIBUTOR
2 Players who should be dropped from the Indian Test team 
RELATED STORY
3 changes India could make for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Key Players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Will it be 2-2 or 3-1?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Who is to blame for the English...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who should be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indians who are likely to get...
RELATED STORY
5 things India need to do to clinch the Test series 3-2
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us