3 players who need to deliver for Australia if they are to win the Ashes

It's been a quick turnaround for the Australians after their win in the WTC Final against India, as they now look to conquer a resurgent England in the 2023 Ashes series. The Baggy Greens will be desperate to win their first Test series in England since 2001 after missing out on the feat in 2019.

They did retain the Ashes in that tour, but the series was tied 2-2 and quite a few Aussies admitted that they had missed out on a golden opportunity, as they were 2-1 up going into the final Test at Headingley.

The tourists will have to perform out of their skin this time around as beating England, buoyed by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' approach, in their own backyard is a formidable challenge.

On that note, here's a look at three Australian players who will need to do well if their side is to win the series.

#1. Steve Smith

Steve Smith of Australia arrives at the ground prior to the Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston

The last time Australia played an Ashes series in England, Steve Smith was on fire as he amassed 774 runs in seven innings. Smith redeemed himself in that series as it marked his comeback in the longest format after a year's suspension following the ball-tampering saga that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

His performance helped Australia retain the Ashes but he will be desperate to win it this time around. In order for that to happen, Smith will have to bring his A-game to the fore, as he did in the WTC Final against India at The Oval.

#2. David Warner

David Warner has a terrible record in England, something that he will be desperate to change

David Warner will consider himself lucky to be a part of this series as he has not been among the runs in recent times. However, now that he's got the nod, he must repay the faith that the selectors have shown in him.

The last time Australia played in England, Stuart Broad absolutely owned Warner and the southpaw will look to make amends this time around. He will have the responsibility of giving his team good starts and that is not by any means an easy task.

Skipper Pat Cummins has backed Warner ahead of the series but deep down, there will be more hope than belief.

#3. Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon will once again have an important role to play for his country

Nathan Lyon is one of the greatest spinners of all time. There's no doubt that he's going to down as an absolute legend of the game, having been such an outstanding performer for his country.

If the Aussies are to take home the Ashes, Lyon will need to deliver a good series as he is the only specialist spinner in the side.

The pitches will assist spin towards the backend of the game and that is where Lyon will come into the game. It is also likely that England, with their new approach, will go after Lyon and that is where the off-spinner's biggest challenge will lie.

