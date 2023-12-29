3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 1st Test vs South Africa ft. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Team India fell to their first defeat of the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship as South Africa hammered them by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa in eight attempts. Their latest chance to set that record straight went abegging, with the visitors scheduled to play only one more Test in the series.

It was a disappointing performance from Rohit Sharma and Co. on the whole, with plenty of players failing to show up. However, there were standout displays from a few big names.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the first Test against South Africa.

#5 Star - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again

Since returning from a long-standing back injury ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah has been in fine form. His reintroduction to Test cricket also went swimmingly in the first Test against South Africa.

Bumrah was clearly India's best bowler in the contest. He got the new ball to move around and was unlucky not to get more reward for his efforts in that phase. When he returned, the spearhead produced a two-wicket burst that gave his side a foothold in the contest.

Bumrah helped himself to two more wickets later in the innings to finish with four. He was also India's most economical pacer and could've used a bit of support from the other end.

#4 Flop - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma disappointed in both innings with the bat

The shot Rohit Sharma played to be dismissed in the first innings has become an all-too-common sight even in Test cricket. The opener helped a leg-lined delivery straight to fine leg in a completely unacceptable dismissal, putting India under pressure immediately in the first innings.

Rohit was unfortunately on the receiving end of a beauty from Kagiso Rabada in the second innings, but his sub-par performance wasn't limited to the bat. He was terribly pedestrian with his captaincy as he let South Africa cruise to a mammoth score on Days 2 and 3.

Rohit refused to bring on his strike bowlers when he needed to, underbowled Ravichandran Ashwin, and set defensive fields throughout. India looked completely bereft of motivation and ideas on the field, and their captain needs to shoulder the majority of the blame for that.

#3 Star - KL Rahul

KL Rahul was at his absolute best in the first innings

KL Rahul played a loose drive to be dismissed in the second innings, but that shouldn't take anything away from what was an all-time great knock in the first essay.

The keeper-batter, who spent most of his time at the crease with the tail, played superbly to make one of his greatest Test centuries. He farmed the strike and struck boundaries all around the ground to take India to a competitive total, notching up a ton in the process.

Rahul's assurance while leaving outside off and his ability to handle seam movement and bounce will be crucial to India's chances of leveling the scores in the second Test.

#2 Flop - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was India's most expensive bowler in the first Test

It's a well-known fact that Shardul Thakur is in the Test team not because he is a reliable bowler but because he can contribute a few runs with the bat at No. 8. And while he did that in the first innings, his profligacy with the ball seriously cost India.

Thakur leaked runs at an economy rate of 5.31, dishing out freebies in every over and failing to build any pressure from his end. He also didn't create any wicket-taking chances, with his scalp of Dean Elgar being scant consolation. To make matters worse, the 32-year-old overstepped five times and was down on pace.

India need to ask themselves if they value Thakur's batting enough to keep him in the side.

#1 Star - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was India's top-scorer in the second innings

India are currently undergoing a tough transition phase in their Test side. There are plenty of youngsters coming through the ranks - the likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

Despite all that, though, India's Test batting lineup revolves around one man - Virat Kohli. The former skipper was in his element in Centurion, appearing to be comfortable even in testing circumstances to make valuable contributions in both innings.

Kohli was the only man to spend time at the crease on Day 3, and in both innings, only a bit of Rabada magic could dismiss him. What a player!

