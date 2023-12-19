3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 2nd ODI vs South Africa ft. Sanju Samson & B Sai Sudharsan

South Africa roared back in the three-match series against India to clinch the second ODI by eight wickets in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19.

On a day dominated by the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Proteas turned in a commanding display to pull level in the rubber at 1-1. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi put on an imposing opening partnership after Nandre Burger registered a three-wicket haul.

India, meanwhile, were left to rue an underwhelming batting display. While their fast bowlers got assistance, they didn't capitalize on that to produce regular breakthroughs.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the second ODI against South Africa.

#5 Star - KL Rahul

KL Rahul started slowly but improved his strike rate

Captain KL Rahul didn't get a chance to bat in the first ODI. But he made an impression in Gqeberha in his first outing since the 2023 World Cup final.

Rahul started slowly as the South African bowlers found plenty of purchase, nurdling strike over to B Sai Sudharsan and playing watchful defensive strokes. He batted with a bit more freedom as his knock wore on, dispatching anything loose and getting his strike rate up to a decent 87.5.

Rahul was disappointed with the way he was dismissed. He cut one straight into the bucket hands of David Miller at point, leaving India's lower-middle order with too much to do. However, it was an impressive innings from the stand-in skipper, especially ahead of what is bound to be a highly competitive Test series.

#4 Flop - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson [left] was handed the gloves in the second ODI

Sanju Samson was rather unfortunate to miss out on India's 2023 World Cup squad. He has found a way back into the ODI picture against South Africa, but hasn't done much to justify being picked in the first-choice side.

Samson came ot the crease with the score reading 114/3 and had plenty of time to make an impression. But he seemed out of sorts in the middle as he struggled to find the right balance between shot-making and watchfulness.

Eventually, Beuran Hendricks set him up with ease, getting two to move back in and troubling Samson before bowling one that held its line, forcing the batter to play onto his stumps. The keeper-batterer walked back for a disappointing 23-ball 12.

#3 Star - B Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan made a composed half-century

India's batters didn't cover themselves in glory in Gqeberha, but Sai Sudharsan came up with another fluent knock. The opening batter's airtight technique and classy strokes helped him record his second successive half-century in what has been an excellent start to his ODI career.

Sai Sudharsan was beaten outside off a few times, with the Proteas bowlers generating movement and bounce. But the youngster hung in there and rotated strike well before taking on anything in his zone. A slog-sweep off Keshav Maharaj was a particular highlight.

Sai Sudharsan seems to be here to stay.

#2 Flop - Tilak Varma

Promoted to No. 3, Tilak Varma failed to deliver

Another young left-hander batting in India's top order, Tilak Varma looked out of sorts in the second ODI. In difficult conditions for batting, the 21-year-old labored to 10 off 30 balls before being dismissed.

Tilak was sucked into a shell at the start of his innings and didn't seem to be able to adjust to the seam movement on offer. And disturbingly, it was the short ball that brought about his downfall once again. A well-directed bumper from Nandre Burger forced a top-edge that was safely held at fine leg.

In Shreyas Iyer's absence, Tilak had an excellent chance to impress at No. 3. However, it wasn't to be. He also went wicketless in the three overs he bowled and dragged a few down.

#1 Star - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was threatening with the new ball

Wickets didn't fall his way as readily as they did in the series opener, but Arshdeep Singh delivered a threatening new-ball spell in the second ODI. The left-arm fast bowler beat the bat regularly and consistently asked questions of the South African batters.

Arshdeep's first spell saw him bowl five overs for just 14 runs. He kept Hendricks and De Zorzi on their toes, with plenty of plays and misses in the powerplay phase.

Arshdeep later returned to prise out Hendricks with a bouncer, capping off a decent display. India will hope that he continues his good form moving forward.

