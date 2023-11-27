3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in the 2nd T20I vs Australia ft. Prasidh Krishna & Rinku Singh

Team India have gone from strength to strength in the five-match T20I series against Australia, clinching the second encounter by a comfortable 44-run margin in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26.

The Aussies welcomed Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa back into the fold for the encounter, but it didn't help their fortunes greatly. Maxwell and the fast bowlers were plundered for plenty of runs as India never took the foot off the pedal in the first innings.

In contrast, most of the hosts' players did well, even though a couple of bowlers copped a bit of stick.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the second T20I against Australia.

#5 Star - Rinku Singh

India were taken to a distinctly above par total by yet another Rinku Singh blitz

Rinku Singh had an excellent platform to tee off from, and he did his job to perfection. Coming in ahead of Tilak Varma, the 26-year-old took India to a distinctly above-par total with a scintillating cameo.

Rinku used the crease well and got under anything in his arc. He also pierced any gaps on offer on both sides of the wicket and ensured that the Men in Blue made the most of the death overs. The southpaw scored four fours and two sixes in his unbeaten knock, which had a strike rate of 344.44.

Rinku has made a scarcely believable start to his T20I career, with an average of 128 and a strike rate of 216.95.

#4 Flop - Prasidh Krishna

India's young fast bowlers haven't hit their straps in the series so far

It's not often that a bowler who picks up three wickets is labeled a flop, but Prasidh Krishna was far from his best in Thiruvananthapuram. The lanky quick sprayed the ball all over the place to give Australia a chance at bringing the required run rate down.

Prasidh's first over went for 20 runs as his short balls failed to produce the desired results. There was a tough drop of Steve Smith, who fell to the fast bowler later in the piece, but even after that, his lines were anything but consistent.

Prasidh came back strongly in his third over to pick up two wickets by striking timber and eventually finished with figures of 3/41. But the second half of his spell was bowled in relatively easier conditions, and the first half, when he was challenged, was woeful.

On another day, Prasidh's inconsistency and lack of application could've greatly hampered India's chances.

#3 Star - Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi bowled a threatening spell in the second T20I

After a disappointing outing in the series opener in which he leaked 56 runs, Ravi Bishnoi came up with an improved display in the second T20I.

Bishnoi did occasionally lose his radar like he did in the opening game, but for the most part, he was accurate. He once again castled Matt Short and went on to pick up two more wickets, the big ones of the in-form Josh Inglis and the big-hitting Tim David.

Bishnoi's quickness through the air and unorthodox angle proved to be India's biggest weapons in the second innings.

#2 Flop - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh appears to be way off the pace right now

Prasidh wasn't the only Indian pacer to be taken for runs, with all three going at more than 10 runs an over. Arshdeep Singh, whose form has been questionable for quite some time now, conceded 46 runs in the four overs he bowled.

Arshdeep's first over in the powerplay saw him being hit for two fours, and things only got worse from there. Marcus Stoinis carted two sixes and a four in the left-armer's second over.

While he castled Adam Zampa to pick up a consolation wicket in his third, Matthew Wade resumed business with a couple of sixes in Arshdeep's last over to reduce his figures to rubble. His lack of consistency is starting to seriously cost India.

#1 Star - Yashasvi Jaiswal

India have a real superstar on their hands

Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational powerplay innings was the difference between the two sides on Sunday. He didn't take any undue risks on what wasn't an entirely easy pitch to bat on, but still managed to give India a flying start in the first six overs.

Jaiswal raced away to his second T20I half-century, piercing the off-side gaps with scary ease while putting away anything in his arc. He hit nine fours and two sixes to put the Australian bowlers under immense pressure, including a massive over off Sean Abbott.

Jaiswal also plucked two good catches in the second innings to stamp his presence on the contest. He rightfully walked away with the Player of the Match award.

