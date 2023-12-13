3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 2nd T20I vs South Africa ft. Suryakumar Yadav & Shubman Gill

Team India were handed a reality check in Gqeberha as South Africa beat them by five wickets in the second T20I on Tuesday, December 12.

After being asked to bat under overcast conditions, the visitors managed 180/7 in 19.3 overs. Rain then made an apperance, giving South Africa 15 overs to score 152 runs in the chase.

A stellar 49 from Reeza Hendricks, coupled with cameos from almost all the other batters, took the Proteas over the line with six balls to spare. With the win, South Africa ensured that India won't be able to win the three-match series, with the opening game being a washout.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the second T20I against South Africa.

#5 Star - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj bowled better than his figures suggest

On paper, Mohammed Siraj had an economy rate of nine as he conceded 27 runs in the three overs he bowled, including an expensive opening over in which South Africa managed three boundaries.

However, Siraj was easily India's best fast bowler on display in the second T20I as he made a fairly impressive comeback following a disappointing campaign in the 2023 World Cup. He was unlucky not to get more reward for his efforts, with several edges eluding the fielders.

Siraj even gave his side a way back into the game by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen. He will want to build on this performance and lead the short-handed Indian pace attack in the remaining games.

#4 Flop - Shubman Gill

Lizaad Williams celebrates after dismissing Shubman Gill

Another player who featured for India for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, Shubman Gill couldn't make an impact in Gqeberha.

Opening the batting, Gill was dismissed at the end of the second over for a two-ball duck. The incoming delivery scalped him once again, with Lizaad Williams getting one to jag back and trap the youngster in front. It's a mode of dismissal that he has become rather used to.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad, Gill won't have too many opportunities to nail down his spot in the side. He hasn't quite figured out his T20I game yet, and a little continuity could go a long way in him finding his feet in the format.

#3 Star - Suryakumar Yadav

India's skipper rescued them from a shaky start

If there's one player who has reached his peak in T20I cricket, it's Suryakumar Yadav. The stand-in Indian skipper came up with yet another mesmerizing display in the format, making a stroke-filled half-century on Tuesday.

Suryakumar came to the crease with the score reading 6/2, but that didn't seem to bother him one bit. He announced his arrival with a delightful boundary off Gerald Coetzee before going on to play many of the strokes that have taken him to the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings.

Suryakumar was eventually dismissed for 56 in the 14th over, but not before he had rescued his side from a precarious position.

#2 Flop - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh's form is going from bad to worse

Arshdeep Singh's bowling form is turning out to be a real problem for Team India. The profligate fast bowler turned in another unimpressive showing in the second T20I to add to the worry surrounding his recent run.

Arshdeep bowled his first over with the new ball, and it didn't end well as Matthew Breetzke and Reeza Hendricks took a liking to him. Suryakumar decided to bring the left-armer back into the attack immediately after the conclusion of the powerplay, and his fortunes didn't improve.

Arshdeep ended up leaking 31 runs in the two overs he bowled and also bagged a first-ball duck at a time when all he needed to do was get to the other end. It might be time for India to revisit his place in the playing XI.

#1 Star - Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh made an unbeaten 68 to take India to 180/7

Rinku Singh might have already established himself as a member of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. That's just how effective the 25-year-old has been ever since making his international debut in August.

The latest of Rinku's memorable efforts came in the second T20I, where he managed an unbeaten 68, a knock featuring nine fours and two sixes. All nine fours were the result of excellent field manipulation as the left-hander worked himself through a scratchy period at the start of his innings.

Rinku didn't end up on the right side of the result this time around, but he is turning out to be a decisive player for the Men in Blue.

