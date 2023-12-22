3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 3rd ODI vs South Africa ft. Sanju Samson & Tilak Varma

After drawing the three-match T20I series 1-1, Team India went one step further in the ODI rubber as they clinched it by a 2-1 margin on Thursday, December 21. The Men in Blue registered a 78-run victory in the decider in Paarl to secure the bilateral trophy.

After India won the opening game by eight wickets, South Africa hit back with a win by the same margin in the second ODI. The pressure was on both sides, and the visitors came up with a solid display to ensure that their excellent bilateral form continued against a strong team in the Proteas.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the third ODI against South Africa.

#5 Star - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson stroked his way to his maiden international ton

What better way to start than to talk about the man of the moment, Sanju Samson?

Ignored for the 2023 World Cup and dropped from the T20I side, Samson's international career seemed stuck in the mud after his failure in the second ODI despite an excellent record in the format. He needed to fire in the decider, and he did just that.

Samson was patient at the start of his knock after earning a promotion to No. 3. Conditions weren't easy to bat, and he bridged aggression and patience superbly before playing a few more strokes as his innings progressed.

Samson made his maiden international century and upped his strike rate to an impressive 94.73 by the time he was dismissed. The keeper-batter will want to build on this knock and finally fulfil his immense potential.

#4 Flop - Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar hasn't been impressive on the South Africa tour so far

As Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan shone, Mukesh Kumar struggled to make an impression in the Rainbow Nation. The fast bowler's white-ball tour concluded with another disappointing display in the series decider in Paarl.

Mukesh leaked runs whenever he was brought on to bowl and ended up with an economy rate well over six. He appeared to struggle with both his lines and his lengths, and to make matters worse, he overstepped now and then as well.

Mukesh did dismiss David Miller to put the final nail in South Africa's coffin, but his limited-overs credentials, which have been rightfully questioned ever since his first call-up to the Indian team, are back in unwanted focus.

#3 Star - Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar had a productive outing in Paarl

India made a smart decision ahead of the third ODI as they rested Kuldeep Yadav and brought in Washington Sundar instead of Yuzvendra Chahal. The off-spinning all-rounder had been on the bench for quite a few games and deserved a chance.

Sundar grabbed his opportunity with both hands, making a brief contribution with the bat before sending down an impressive 10-over spell. He dismissed Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder, conceding just 38 runs in his quota.

Sundar's performances will encourage India as they look towards their next generation of finger-spinning all-rounders to take them forward.

#2 Flop - Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma's innings was painstaking

Yes, Tilak Varma did score a half-century. Yes, he did make India's second-highest score as they battled challenging conditions to make an above-par 296/8. However, it was a terribly unconvincing knock from a player who is clearly much better than his effort in the third ODI suggested.

Tilak labored along at the start of his innings, with his strike rate hovering around the 20-mark at times. By the time he had faced 60 balls, his strike rate was not much more than 60.

Tilak did find the boundary with a bit more frequency later in his innings, and he must be applauded for the manner in which he weathered a rough start to come up with a fighting half-century. But for a player of his obvious caliber, he cut a sorry figure with plenty of plays-and-misses and miscued shots.

Tilak is still young and will become the best version of himself with time, and India must back him even though he didn't cover himself in glory on Thursday.

#1 Star - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was adjudged the Player of the Series

Arshdeep Singh capped off an excellent series with another penetrative spell in the third ODI in Paarl. The left-arm seamer picked up four wickets in a threatening spell of bowling, single-handedly carrying the Indian pace attack in the first 30 overs of the chase.

Arshdeep fashioned a beauty to dismiss Reeza Hendricks and break up the South African opening partnership. He returned to prise out the other opener, Tony de Zorzi, who made a well-compiled 81.

Arshdeep helped himself to two more wickets as the chase reached its close and walked away with the Player of the Series award. After a period of indifferent form, the way in which the youngster went about his business in the ODI rubber was a treat to watch.

