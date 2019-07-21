×
3 Players Team India must start grooming for the 2023 World Cup at home

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Jul 2019, 13:37 IST

India must focus on preparing a solid middle-order for the future
India must focus on preparing a solid middle-order for the future

7 players who represented the Indian Cricket Team in the recently concluded World Cup had made their debut for the country after the Indian team was knocked out in the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup held in Australia. Although the Indian team was in good form throughout this World Cup, the lack of experience in pressure situations was visible in the semis against New Zealand. The team also struggled for the sixth bowler on many occasions during the tournament and if the team can succeed to forge an all-round squad within the next 4 years, India can well lift the trophy in 2023.

The increase in the standards of Ranji cricket and the rise of IPL has ensured that talented players keep coming up every year in India. Although talented and consistent players must be given chances at the highest level, the management should also decide on a team combination that can guarantee success on big occasions. Very few multi-functional and versatile players are making it to the Indian team and at times, this affects the balance of the team.

On that note, here are 3 players Team India must start grooming to field a well-balanced squad for the World Cup at home in 2023.

#3 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill needs to be groomed for the No.4 position in the Indian team
Shubman Gill needs to be groomed for the No.4 position in the Indian team

A lot of players struggled to cement the No.4 position in the squad leading up to the World Cup. In the end, the likes of KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and Rishab Pant were used by the team in this spot at the World Cup and after the tournament too, it seems as though none of them have made this spot their own.

This brings back to the fray perhaps one of the best young talents in India. Shubman Gill has been waiting for a run of chances and if the management can start to do that now, Gill could well develop into a solid No.4 batsman by 2023.

As seen in the U19 World Cup, Gill is an efficient top-order batsman who has it in him to change his game according to the situation. In the middle-order too, Gill showed signs of a reliable batsman with his stint in IPL 2019.

The Punjab teenager is also a good option on overseas pitches and hence, he could just be the right man to lead India's middle-order in the future.

Tags:
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Delhi Capitals (IPL) Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw ICC Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India Cricket World Cup Team
