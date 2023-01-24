3 players who were unfortunate to miss out in the ICC Men's Test XI of 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, January 24, announced the Men’s Test XI of 2022. England skipper Ben Stokes, who has turned around the team’s fortunes in red-ball cricket along with coach Brendon McCullum, has been picked as the captain of the side.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja and West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite have been named as the openers in the dream team. Maverick Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and England’s Jonny Bairstow feature in a formidable middle order in ICC’s Test XI for 2022.

Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who had another stupendous year in red-ball cricket in 2022, is the only Indian to feature in the team. Australia’s Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, and England’s James Anderson are the frontline bowlers in the XI.

While the dream team chosen is undoubtedly a very strong one, we look at three players who would consider themselves unlucky not to make the cut.

#1 Joe Root - England

Former England skipper Joe Root was the second-leading run-getter in Tests in 2022. He played 15 matches and scored 1098 runs at an average of 45.75, with five hundreds and two fifties.

The 32-year-old carried on his terrific batting form, smashing two tons each against New Zealand and West Indies and one against India in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham. Root was also the Player of the Series in Tests against New Zealand, notching up 396 runs in three matches with a best of 176.

He, however, struggled against Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan, averaging well under 30, which hurt his chances of making the Test XI of 2022. Root did chip in with the ball, though, claiming nine wickets.

#2 Steve Smith - Australia

Aussie run-machine Steve Smith, currently in the news for his Big Bash League (BBL), had another wonderful year with the willow in the Test format in 2022. He played 11 Test matches and scored 876 at an excellent average of 58.40, with two hundreds and five half-centuries.

Smith had an impressive tour of Pakistan, scoring 226 runs in three matches at an average of 56.50. As a senior batter, he played his part in Australia’s series win. Against South Africa, he averaged 42.33 from two Tests, scoring 127 runs with a best of 85.

The 33-year-old right-handed batter was in complete cruise control mode against Sri Lanka and West Indies. He hammered 151 runs in the two-match Test series versus the Lankans and hammered 255 runs in two matches against the Windies, which included a best of 200*.

Smith’s only underwhelming performance came against England. In two Tests against the Ashes rivals, he registered 117 runs at an average of 29.25. The former Aussie captain also chipped in with a couple of wickets at an average of under 20.

#3 Jack Leach - England

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been the unsung hero in the Test squad for a while now. He had an impactful year in red-ball cricket in 2022 as well, claiming 46 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 38.28, with two five-fers (in the same match). He was at the batters most of the time, not giving them much respite after the pacers had done their job.

Leach was the third-leading wicket-taker in Test matches in 2022 after South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Nathan Lyon, who both picked up 47 wickets each. The 31-year-old was a key member of the England side that inflicted a historic 3-0 whitewash on Pakistan. He claimed 15 wickets in three matches, with a best of 4/98.

Leach also starred in England’s Test series win over New Zealand at home. He was the Player of the Match in the Leeds encounter against the Kiwis, claiming 10 wickets in the game. The underrated left-arm spinner registered figures of 5/100 in the first innings and 5/66 in the second as England won the contest by seven wickets.

Leach also impressed against West Indies in the away series, picking up 11 scalps at an average of just over 30. He chipped in with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten 41 at St George's.

