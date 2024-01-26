3 players unlucky to miss out on ICC men's ODI team of 2024 ft. Quinton de Kock

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named its Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023 earlier this week on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma was named captain of the side, with five more Indians finding a spot for themselves.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shubman Gill accompanied Sharma in the team, while Australia's Travis Head and Adam Zampa were also named.

Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen represent the Proteas in this team, while Daryl Mitchell is the lone New Zealander on the side.

However, fans from across the world rose in unison as a lot of deserving players were overlooked by the ICC when they picked this team. In this listicle, we bring to you three players who were extremely unlucky to miss out on being named in the ICC Men's ODI team of the year.

#1 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock, who announced ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup held last year that it would be his last outing in that format of the game, was unfortunate to miss out on a spot in this side.

De Kock ended up being the third-highest run-scorer in this tournament behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with 594 runs to his name. The southpaw scored four centuries in this tournament and starred for the Proteas in most matches by leading them from the front at the top of the order.

His wicketkeeping was also flawless throughout the tournament and he could have added a lot of value to this side.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been a real star for India.

Although his teammates Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami managed to find a place for themselves in the side, the leader of the pack, Jasprit Bumrah, missed out.

Bumrah, who was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps to his name, will consider himself rather unfortunate to have not been considered. This was so even after he had an average of 18 and an economy of 4.06 in the tournament.

Bumrah came back from a serious injury last year and exceeded all expectations with his stellar showing with the ball in hand.

#3 Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra in action for New Zealand in the World Cupl held last year.

Rachin Ravindra, who was the revelation at the World Cup held last year in India, is another player who will consider himself rather unfortunate to have missed out on making it to this team.

Ravindra is a batter with a lot of flair and someone who can tear into opposition bowling attacks. The southpaw also has the ability to strike a good balance between hitting the ball in the air and rotating the strike well.

This makes him a very good player for the 50-overs format, and it is quite unfortunate that the ICC did not consider him for the Team of the Year. In the World Cup, Ravindra was the fourth-highest run-getter.

