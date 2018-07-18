Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who might be dropped from the Indian ODI team after the defeat against England 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.32K   //    18 Jul 2018, 10:46 IST

Raian
Raina's performance wasn't up to the mark

India lost the third and final ODI against England by 8 wickets and in the process lost the 3 match ODI series 2-1. India started the series with an emphatic win in the first ODI but squandered the lead against a strong England outfit. India should consider this a wakeup call before next year's World Cup. 

The Indian team management and selectors have a lot to ponder about after this defeat. India's unstable middle order was again placed under the scanner. During the last couple of years India have tried many players in the middle order but unfortunately, none of these batsmen has done enough to cement a place in the side. With not much time left before the World Cup, the selectors will have to make their choices wisely. 

Another matter of concern for the Indian team was the ineffectiveness of their fast bowlers. Even though the current pace battery is considered to be the best India have ever had, their deficiencies were exposed by the aggressive English batsmen. Bumrah was ruled out of the series while Bhuvneshwar struggled with an injury. In the absence of these regulars, other pacers failed to impress. 

This series defeat might also lead to axing of some players from the squad. Each and every series is important and the selectors might want to try as many players as they can before the World Cup. We will look at 3 players who can be dropped from the Indian side after the series defeat against England. 

#3 Siddharth Kaul 

Ka
Kaul was wicket-less in the ODI series

Expectations were high from Siddharth Kaul on the tour of England. Kaul has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and his impressive performances in the IPL in the last couple of seasons have earned him a lot of accolades. But unfortunately, Kaul failed to continue his good run at the international level.

The fast bowler remained wicket-less in the two matches he played in the series. He is supposed to be a death overs specialist but he bowled a lot of loose balls and leaked too many runs. With the competition being extremely tough, Kaul might have to wait for his chance for some time now. 

Page 1 of 3 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Suresh Raina Umesh Yadav
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
5 Indian players who might be on their last tour to England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 problems India might face in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's probable playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 players for whom the ODI series...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things we learnt from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India’s Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: Rating the Indian players from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us