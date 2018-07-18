3 players who might be dropped from the Indian ODI team after the defeat against England

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.32K // 18 Jul 2018, 10:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Raina's performance wasn't up to the mark

India lost the third and final ODI against England by 8 wickets and in the process lost the 3 match ODI series 2-1. India started the series with an emphatic win in the first ODI but squandered the lead against a strong England outfit. India should consider this a wakeup call before next year's World Cup.

The Indian team management and selectors have a lot to ponder about after this defeat. India's unstable middle order was again placed under the scanner. During the last couple of years India have tried many players in the middle order but unfortunately, none of these batsmen has done enough to cement a place in the side. With not much time left before the World Cup, the selectors will have to make their choices wisely.

Another matter of concern for the Indian team was the ineffectiveness of their fast bowlers. Even though the current pace battery is considered to be the best India have ever had, their deficiencies were exposed by the aggressive English batsmen. Bumrah was ruled out of the series while Bhuvneshwar struggled with an injury. In the absence of these regulars, other pacers failed to impress.

This series defeat might also lead to axing of some players from the squad. Each and every series is important and the selectors might want to try as many players as they can before the World Cup. We will look at 3 players who can be dropped from the Indian side after the series defeat against England.

#3 Siddharth Kaul

Kaul was wicket-less in the ODI series

Expectations were high from Siddharth Kaul on the tour of England. Kaul has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and his impressive performances in the IPL in the last couple of seasons have earned him a lot of accolades. But unfortunately, Kaul failed to continue his good run at the international level.

The fast bowler remained wicket-less in the two matches he played in the series. He is supposed to be a death overs specialist but he bowled a lot of loose balls and leaked too many runs. With the competition being extremely tough, Kaul might have to wait for his chance for some time now.

Page 1 of 3 Next