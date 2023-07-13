3 players who will be key for their respective sides on Day 2 of the first Test between WI and IND 

An inspired bowling performance saw India dominate the proceedings on day one of the ongoing Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

After opting to bat first, the hosts struggled against the Indian spinners, especially Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner wreaked havoc and took a brilliant five-wicket haul, breaking the back of the Caribbean batting unit.

His partner-in-chief Ravindra Jadeja also took three important wickets as India restricted the West Indies to 150 in 64.3 overs.

In reply, India got off to a wonderful start as Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal took India's score to 80/0 by the end of the day's play. India are in an extremely strong position and trail only by 70 runs with all ten wickets in hand.

Ahead of the second day of the opening Test, we take a look at three players who will be key for their respective sides on Thursday.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal - IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal during Day 1 vs WI [Getty Images]

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 306th Test cricketer for India when he received his maiden Test cap. So far, it has been a Test debut to remember for the young southpaw as he has looked assured and full of confidence.

Jaiswal is currently not out on 40 off 73 balls and will look to go big on his debut. Despite being just 21 years old, Jaiswal has already built a habit of scoring big in red-ball cricket, having already notched up scores of 265, 228 and 203 in his first-class career.

The Mumbai-based batter likes to take on the opposition bowlers and India will hope that the opener goes on to score big on day two.

#2 Alzarri Joseph - WI

South Africa v West Indies - 1st Test Match

Day one saw the pitch in Dominica offer some spin. However, the West Indies spinners didn't bowl tight lines and lengths to trouble the Indian opening pair.

That's where Alzarri Joseph might come in handy for the hosts. The 26-year-old is someone who can extract extra bounce and also has enough pace in him to force the Indian batter to make mistakes.

The last time Joseph bowled at the venue, he picked up a three-wicket haul against Pakistan, and he will look to inflict similar damage on India.

The right-arm bowler almost rocked India early when he trapped Rohit Sharma in front of the wickets in his first over. Fortunately for India, the umpire gave him not out, and the DRS results showed it was the 'umpire's call' on the wickets.

#1 Shubman Gill - IND

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four

For the first time in his international Test career, Shubman Gill will bat at No. 3. With Cheteshwar Pujara not in the squad, Gill himself asked the Indian management to move him to one down.

There is a palpable buzz and excitement around how Gill fares in the new role. Historically, India's No. 3 batters have always been compact and defensively astute.

However, Gill is expected to play his natural game and take the attack to the opposition. Given the conditions and the quality of the bowling attack he will face, the right-hander is touted to have a big day ahead of him.

Fans should not be surprised if Gill goes on to hit an attacking century later in the day.

