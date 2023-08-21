3 players who won the Player of the Match award for India for their debut T20I innings ft. Rinku Singh 

Rinku Singh played a commendable knock of 38 runs from 21 balls as Team India scripted a 33-run victory over Ireland on Sunday, August 20, in Dublin.

After being put in to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a well-made half-century. However, after the 18-over mark, India's score read 143/4. They desperately needed a late blitzkrieg, and Rinku provided the same with some remarkable offensive shots.

He helped the visitors smash 42 runs in the final two overs, taking India's first-innings total to 185/5. Barry McCarthy, who leaked only 14 runs in his first three overs and also took two wickets, faced the heat from Rinku, as the left-hander hit a four and two sixes in three balls.

Expand Tweet

With a total of two fours and three lusty maximums, Rinku delivered a much-needed cameo of 38 runs off 21 balls, batting at a strike rate of over 180. It is pertinent to note that it was Rinku's debut T20I innings for India.

While he made his debut in the opening T20I on Friday (August 18), the 25-year-old didn't get a chance to bat in that tie.

India went on to defend their first-innings total as they restricted Ireland to 152/8 in their 20 overs on Sunday. Rinku, for his quick-fire end to the innings, was adjudged Player of the Match.

However, he isn't the first Indian to receive a Player of the Match award for his debut T20I innings. Here are three other Indian batters who won the Man of the Match award for their debut T20I innings.

#3 Subramaniam Badrinath - 43 off 37 vs West Indies in 2011

Subramaniam Badrinath played his only T20I vs West Indies [Getty Images]

While many fans may not remember this, Subramaniam Badrinath played one T20I for India and won the Player of the Match award in that particular game. Interestingly, it remains his only T20I appearance, as he didn't get an opportunity to play again in the shortest format.

He made his debut against the West Indies in 2011 and top-scored for India with 43 runs off 37 balls. He hit five boundaries during his knock and helped India post 159 runs in the first innings.

India went on to win the game by restricting the Caribbean side to 143/5, as Badrinath played a crucial role in the first innings, especially after India lost their first four wickets within 56 runs.

#2 Ishan Kishan - 56 off 32 vs England in 2021

Ishan Kishan raising his bat after a fifty on debut [BCCI]

After a successful IPL 2020 season, where he scored the most runs for his franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), Ishan Kishan was given his T20I cap when England toured India at the start of 2021.

The southpaw showed a fearless approach in his debut innings and played a big part in India's seven-wicket win against England. Opening the innings alongside KL Rahul, Kishan lost his partner on a duck in India's run chase of 165 runs in the second innings.

However, Kishan then stitched up a match-winning partnership of 94 runs with Virat Kohli for the second wicket. In the partnership, the debutant scored the major chunk of the runs, smashing five fours and four maximums en route to his 32-ball 56.

Despite Kohli remaining unbeaten till the end and making 73 off 49 balls, Kishan was handed the Player of the Match award for setting the tone for India.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - 57 off 31 vs England in 2021

Suryakumar Yadav playing his usual scoop shot vs England [BCCI]

Similar to Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav was also knocking on the door of the Indian team after his special performances for the Mumbai Indians in two back-to-back IPL seasons.

He finally got a break into the Indian T20I side in the same match alongside Kishan, but failed to get a chance to bat. However, two games later, Suryakumar walked out and sent his first-ever delivery in internationals out of the park for a six against England.

The Mumbai-born batter continued batting in his usual flamboyant style and reached his fifty in only 28 balls. He finally holed out on the boundary for 57 runs (off 31 balls) but bossed the game till the time he was in the middle.

Suryakumar's fine innings helped India register a total of 185/8 in the first innings before the Indian bowlers defended the score in the second innings in Ahmedabad.

Deservingly, Suryakumar was adjudged the Player of the Match. Since then, the 32-year-old has won 12 Man of the Match awards in T20Is, the most by any player since Suryakumar's debut.