3 players for whom WTC Final might have been their last appearance in an ICC event

Australia earned their first ICC World Test Championship win after trouncing India in the Final. It was a comprehensive performance from Pat Cummins and Co., being clinical in most departments to get the better of their opponents.

Travis Head was awarded the Player of the Match award for his sensational knock in the first innings, scoring 163 runs off 174 balls. Alongside him, Steve Smith also smashed his 31st Test century to put Australia in the ascendancy and eventually help them win by 209 runs, giving them their maiden ICC World Test Championship title.

India, on the other hand, faced another heartbreak in a final after losing out to New Zealand last time out. However, the team did well to make it into the finals despite a few injuries, with plenty of players stepping up to the plate.

With another WTC cycle ending, not only these two teams but most of the Test-playing nations will look to revamp their side and complete their transition before the next.

In that case, some of the players from India and Australia might have already made their last appearance in an ICC event. Here, we look at three of those players.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

It was a season of comebacks for Ajinkya Rahane. After being dropped from the Test side a few months ago, the 35-year-old made a comeback, following an impressive domestic season and IPL success.

The Chennai Super Kings player returned to the Indian Test side for the WTC Finals and was in fact India's best batter in the contest.

However, having been dropped from the side once before, it's unlikely that Rahane will keep his place once the injured players in Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant return. This makes it possible that we might have seen the last of Rahane in an ICC event for India.

#2 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has been an absolute workhorse for India over the years. The fast bowler from Nagpur has played 57 Test matches, bagging 170 wickets in his time. Most of his success has come in subcontinental conditions though, with the WTC Final being another example of how he isn't at his best away from home.

Having represented India in all three formats, the 35-year-old has only been playing in Tests for India lately. With age not on his side as a fast bowler and also the fact that he only plays one format, we might have seen the last of him in an ICC event.

#3 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja wasn't a part of the Australian setup until the last Ashes series Down Under. The 35-year-old turned his fortunes around in that series, scoring runs for fun and cementing his place in the team with a stellar run to be a part of the starting XI.

However, he too only plays one format for his country. Now, that might help him manage his workload a lot better in comparison to some of the other players. But the fact of the matter is, the southpaw opener might have made his final appearance in an ICC event already.

