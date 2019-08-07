3 popular grounds outside Asia where India are yet to register a Test win

Indian team

It is a dream for every subcontinent team (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) to win a Test series (or sometimes at least a Test match) outside their country or Asia. Since the conditions outside Asia are completely different from the subcontinent, winning a Test match or a Test series in those alien conditions is always a massive challenge for the Asian teams. Hence, Test series victories in Australia, England and South Africa are rated as significant and historic achievements for the subcontinent teams.

In the past 18 months, India competed in three massive overseas Test series against England, Australia and South Africa. Even though Virat Kohli’s men squandered their chances against England and South Africa, they registered a historic series win in Australia.

Despite a decent overseas record, India have never won a Test in a few of the overseas venues. Let us look at three such famous grounds outside Asia where India are yet to win a Test match.

#1 Newlands, Cape Town

India vs South Africa - 2018

India’s 1992-93 tour of South Africa was their first-ever Test series against the Proteas. In the fourth and final match of that series, India played their first Test match in Newlands, Cape Town. Besides, it marked the beginning of India’s many New Year Test matches in Cape Town. The game ended in a dull draw as the first innings of both teams extended until the afternoon of day four.

In the 1996-97 and 2006-07 tours, some exceptional bowling performances by the South African bowlers in the second innings resulted in significant victories for the Proteas. Besides, India lost both the series as a result of of losing those matches.

In the 2010-11 series, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir helped India to draw both the matches and the series after a spectacular twin century from Jacques Kallis.

In the recent 2018 tour, India finally came close in winning a Test match at Newlands. However, India’s strange inclusion of Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI and AB de Villiers’ stubborn knocks in both the innings resulted in a thrilling victory for South Africa.

Matches - 5, Lost - 3, Drawn – 2

