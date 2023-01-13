3 positive takeaways from Team India's win over Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Team India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12, in the second ODI of the three-match series. Following the win, the Men in Blue claimed the three-match series with a game in hand. Bowling first after losing the toss, India came up with a brilliant effort to bundle out the Lankans for 215 in 39.4 overs.

The visitors got off to a solid start with the bat and were reasonably well placed at 102 for one in the 17th over. Debutant opener Nuwanidu Fernando (50 off 63) and Kusal Mendis (34 off 34) added 73 for the second wicket to lay a solid foundation for Sri Lanka. However, the Lankans collapsed after the partnership was broken. They lost nine wickets for 113 to fold up for a disappointing total.

Chasing 216, Team India found themselves in some trouble at 86/4. However, they eventually managed to get over the line in 43.2 overs, with four wickets in hand. It wasn’t a completely convincing win in the end, but it was enough for India to clinch the series.

While Team India would like to improve on a few aspects heading into the final match, we look back at three major positives for the hosts from their victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav grabbing his opportunity once more

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the Match for his three-fer. Pic: BCCI

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is perhaps one of the most unlucky bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. Even match-winning performances do not guarantee him a place in the team for the subsequent game. Also, on more than one occasion, his comeback has stalled due to injury and fitness issues.

To his credit, Kuldeep has taken it all in his stride and has made it a point to make an impact whenever the opportunity comes his way. Thursday at Eden Gardens was another such occasion. He claimed 3/51, dismissing Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, and Charith Asalanka to break the back of Sri Lanka’s batting.

It’s the back story of Kuldeep’s performance that adds to the intrigue factor. The 28-year-old was Player of the Match for his stupendous all-round effort in the Chattogram Test in December last year. He claimed eight wickets and contributed a significant 40 with the bat.

Shockingly, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer was ‘rewarded’ by being dropped for the next Test. Next, despite an exceptional T20I record, he was not picked for the series against Sri Lanka.

Even in the ODIs, Kuldeep was not chosen for the first ODI in Guwahati and only got a look-in for the second match because Yuzvendra Chahal was ruled out with an injury.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Team India spinner is ‘rested’ or ‘dropped’ for the third one-dayer against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he doesn’t play a few games and then delivers a match-winning spell on return. Just Kuldeep Yadav things!

#2 Confidence-boosting knock for KL Rahul

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century. Pic: BCCI

The ongoing ODI series is a significant one for KL Rahul since his performances over the last few months have come under the scanner - rightly so, because the 30-year-old has failed to deliver up to expectations.

The experienced Team India batter had a poor 2022 across formats. He averaged 17.12 in four Tests, 27.88 in 10 ODIs, and 28.93 with a strike rate of 126.53 in T20Is.

Rahul got a start in the opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati but was eventually dismissed for 39 off 29 balls. In that sense, his unbeaten 64 off 103 balls is hugely significant. It was the kind of knock that Rahul needed to boost his confidence.

If the right-handed batter is among the runs, he adds a lot of flexibility to Team India’s ODI squad. As he also keeps wickets, it allows the Men in Blue to play an additional batter, bowler, or all-rounder.

Having said that, it is important for Rahul to stay among the runs, as his consistency has been an issue. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, former India opener Wasim Jaffer summed up the quandary surrounding Rahul to near perfection.

Speaking after Team India’s win in Kolkata, he said:

“He (Rahul) hasn’t been in great form recently, so every innings of his is going to be scrutinized since Suryakumar Yadav is sitting out. Rishabh Pant is out; Sanju Samson is on his back. It’s understandable that every innings is going to be very critical for him.”

Rahul himself will be aware of the same and will be itching to come up with more significant scores in upcoming matches.

#3 Mohammed Siraj carrying on his good form

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been in great form lately. Pic: BCCI

While Kuldeep claimed three wickets for Team India in Kolkata, pacer Mohammed Siraj also made a big impact, picking up three for 30 in 5.4 overs. The right-arm fast bowler cleaned up Avishka Fernando in his first spell and returned to end a stubborn ninth-wicket stand before cleaning up the last man as well.

Siraj has been an unsung hero in India’s white-ball games over the last few months. He has delivered some high-impact performances, which deserved more credit than what they got. Kuldeep may have walked away with the Player of the Match for his excellent effort, but Siraj was a worthy contender too.

If we analyze the 28-year-old pacer’s recent performances in limited-overs matches, he has been on the mark more often than not. Siraj was excellent in the ODI series against South Africa at home last year, claiming five wickets in three games at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 4.52. Some critics even questioned why he wasn’t part of the T20 World Cup squad.

The Hyderabad pacer was terrific in the T20Is in New Zealand, claiming 2/24 and 4/17. He was among the wickets in Bangladesh as well, before picking up 2/30 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Siraj has developed a knack for striking early on and has demonstrated the ability to run through the tail as well. His consistency in recent times has stood out and that only augurs well for Team India.

