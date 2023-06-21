3 positives for England despite the loss in 1st Ashes Test

A thrilling Ashes encounter saw Pat Cummins win Australia the match with a boundary to third man. It was fitting for the Australian captain to finish the match with a boundary considering that Zak Crawley smashed a boundary off his bowling to get the game started on Day 1.

The first 2023 Ashes Test was a closely fought battle and the pendulum of momentum swung back and forth. While England were relentless and wanted to break away at all time, Australia stuck to their guns, played the long game, were patient and a misfield eventually saw them clinch the match.

Ben Stokes was broken, but at no point during the post-match press conference said that he had any regrets about the way his side played. England were always looking for the win, and they lost in the end, but there are still plenty of positives.

We take a look at three positives for England despite the loss in the first Ashes Test:

#3 Sticking to their template

Harry Brook was mighty impressive

The track was a turgid one and Joe Root and Harry Brook were all out attacking Nathan Lyon. The openers too were not willing to take a step back on the first day and the belief in the England dressing camp filters out.

They want to attack the bowlers, never allow them to settle down and barring a herculean effort from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, this belief gave them the result.

A bit of better shot selection and execution could come in handy and cross-batted hacks should be looked at, but England’s batting even under pressure was amped, which is certainly one big positive.

#2 Stuart Broad still has the magic

Stuart Broad looked in fine rhythm for England

There are five matches in six weeks in this Ashes series and England would want to rotate their bowlers. However, Stuart Broad showed he still has the magic to break open matches. He got rid of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on Day 4 to tilt the match in England’s favor.

Broad is pretty much a rhythm bowler and if his performance at Edgbaston is anything to go by, he will be a force to reckon with for the rest of the series. Ollie Robinson is a good ally to have and if England opt to go for Mark Wood, it will be a great bowling attack at the disposal of Ben Stokes for the second Ashes Test.

#1 Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root looked the best batter on display in the 1st Ashes Test

Joe Root creamed a century, he played reverse scoops and he was in control. Harry Brook was refreshing and expressive as ever and never allowed Nathan Lyon to settle. Jonny Bairstow made a run-a-ball 78 in the first innings, showing why England picked him over Ben Foakes.

The middle order looks solid and dangerous and if the openers give them a good foundation, they could still run away with the match. There were a few mistakes along the way, but it will not be enough for England to drop their shoulders.

Stokes does not doubt his decision to declare on Day 1.

"We saw it as an opportunity to pounce on Australia and really start day two on top,” he said after the match.

Although gutted after the loss, they will still look to dominate and entertain at Lord’s when the next Ashes Test begins.

