3 Positives for Team India From The England Test Tour So Far 

Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    04 Sep 2018, 16:07 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
Kohli has continued with his fine form

Despite being at the top of the game for the most part of the match, India could not capitalize on those moments and lost the 4th Test against England by 60 runs. India had the whole game in their hand till the final day (in this case 4th day) when Pujara and Kohli were batting and put on a 100-run partnership. Though there are many reports going around by many experts in different websites and news channels about the root cause of these close losses, we will look at the positives that India can take forward from the series so far.

There were not many positives for India but in such a situation, it is better to concentrate on the positive side of the things. So, here are the 3 things that team India can take forward to in the 5th Test.

#3 Ashwin's Batting Form

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Ashwin can turn into a dangerous all-rounder

Ashwin may be struggling with his bowling in the 4th Test but, his batting was not that distressed considering he his a no. 8 batsman. In the 4th Test, he scored 25 runs in the fourth innings and was the last batsmasn to be dismissed. He scored the third-highest runs for the team and was only behind Kohli and Pujara, who scored a fifty each. Even in the 2nd Test match in Lord's, where India lost the match by an innings and 159 runs, Ashwin was the only salient batsman. He scored the most runs in both the innings for India with scores of 29 and 33*. The scores were not that extraordinary, but the way he gritted it out was remarkable.

In the whole Test series, he has scored more runs than some of the notable batsman like Rahul and Cook. He may have not bowled as well as per expectations in Southampton, but that was just a match and it happens with every player. Besides, he has taken the most wickets as a spinner in this series (11) including a 4 and a 3-wicket haul.

