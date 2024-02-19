3 positives for India from their huge win in the 3rd Test vs England

Ravindra Jadeja led the way on Day 4 with five wickets as Team India beat England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test at Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The margin of victory was India's highest ever in terms of runs. It also helped them in the World Test Championship standings, which took a hit after their loss in the series opener in Hyderabad.

There were plenty of takeaways from the contest, which saw most players from the home side come up with excellent performances. Rohit Sharma and Co. are now just one win away from sealing the series.

Here are three positives for India from their massive win in the third Test against England.

#3 India's top order has finally hit its straps

Rohit Sharma returned to form: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day One

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India's standout batter in the series so far, having amassed 545 runs at an average of 109. He has made important contributions in all three Tests.

Shubman Gill, who joined the party in Visakhapatnam, continued his rich vein of second-innings form in Rajkot as he made an important 91. Joining the duo among the runs was captain Rohit Sharma, who rescued the side on Day 1 with a superb century.

That meant that all three of India's top-order batters hit their straps for the first time in the series. Rohit had endured a few disappointing failures in the first two matches, but he came up with one of his best knocks at home to support his younger teammates.

With the middle order being devoid of experience and big names, the trio need to be at their best during the remaining matches as well.

#2 The two debutants were among India's best performers

Dhruv Jurel was tidy behind the stumps: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Three

Injuries and poor form forced India to hand out two caps in Rajkot. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, after contrasting runs in first-class cricket, made their international debuts in the third Test.

The debutants were among the home team's best performers in the match. While Sarfaraz notched up twin half-centuries and would've had an even bigger impact if not for Jadeja's poor decision-making, Jurel chipped in with an important cameo and was tidy behind the stumps.

Importantly, both Sarfaraz and Jurel adapted on the fly to succeed. The former had to come to terms with a slowish surface and an agonizing wait. The latter, meanwhile, struggled to pick Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings but was excellent with the gloves as the game wore on.

In a high-stakes match like the Rajkot Test, India were able to rely on the inexperienced names in the lineup to perform.

#1 Led by Mohammed Siraj, the bowlers stepped up on Day 3

Mohammed Siraj led the way: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Three

Ben Duckett's sizzling century in the second half of Day 2 meant that India needed to be at their absolute best on Day 3. Not only were England in firm control of their first innings, but the hosts were also without R Ashwin, who had to leave the Test due to a medical emergency.

Led by Mohammed Siraj, the Indian bowlers turned in an excellent display. The fast bowler picked up four wickets to contribute to a disappointing English collapse, which Kuldeep instigated by bowling a threatening 12-over spell that fetched two crucial wickets, including that of Duckett.

With their backs against the wall and one man down, India's bowlers showed great character to give their side a decisive first-innings lead. It was the kind of performance that had been missing in the first two matches and will hold the team in good stead going forward.

