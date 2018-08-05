Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 positive takeaways for India from Edgbaston heartbreak 

Momin Mehmood Butt
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
571   //    05 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST

Edgbaston Test might go down as one of the most thrilling contests the format has ever seen. India will rue missing a golden chance of not only becoming the first Asian team to end up triumphant on this daunting venue in a Test match, but also draw first blood in this highly anticipated series.

The visitors had their fair share of dominance throughout the game and will definitely take away some positives before the two Goliath-like sides lock horns at the Home of Cricket.

Ishant Sharma's sizzling spell

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

Ishant Sharma, who seems to be around this Indian Test team since forever, returned honours with a sensational spell of seam bowling to completely turn the match in India's favour. He was wayward and a bit all over the place in the 1st innings but just like Lord's 2014, the 29-year old found rejuvenation in the latter half of the match.

Sharma decided to alter his approach and come around the wicket to England's left-handers. He immediately had the ball talking and the change of angle became a far more lethal option: with the slant coming into them, the lefties perceived it as in-swingers and subsequently played inside the line of the ball.

With Sharma's natural movement, however, the ball would just slither away after pitching; moving away enough to hauntingly kiss the bat's edge and fly to the slips cordon.


England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

Sharma had Malan squared up with an absolute peach before routing out England's middle order: Johnny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in space of five deliveries to turn the game on its head. It was all about sheer control and wonderful pointed-seam that double-bluffed such a fearsome batting order.

With Broad's wicket in the hindmost part of the innings, Sharma completed a superb five-for: undoubtedly one of his finest in Test Cricket.

Momin Mehmood Butt
CONTRIBUTOR
Computer Science Student | Freelance Advocate | Experienced Content Writer | Cricket Enthusiast | Social Welfare Worker | Travel Devotee
