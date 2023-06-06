3 possible bowling combinations for India in WTC Final

Team India has a problem of plenty to address in their bowling department ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval beginning from Wednesday, June 7.

While Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a concern, India are blessed to have four quality pacers to choose from apart from a genuine wicket-taker and bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. They also have the luxury to play both world-class spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja if conditions are suitable.

On that note, let's take a look at three possible bowling attacks that Team India can take the field with in the WTC Final:

#3 Shami, Siraj, Umesh, Ashwin and Jadeja

India played both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the WTC Final 2021 against New Zealand. The move certainly didn't pay off as the conditions seemed ideal for playing an extra pacer in place of one of the spinners.

However, the WTC Final this time is at The Oval and historically it has offered turn to the spinners at the backend of a Test match. This means that it is possible for Rohit Sharma and the team management to consider the idea of playing two spinners and add the experience of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav in the pace department.

#2 Shami, Siraj, Unadkat, Thakur and Jadeja

India could also look back at what worked for them during the 2021 English Summer where they took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. They had backed Shardul Thakur to be the seam bowling all-rounder and Ravindra Jadeja played the role of a spinning all-rounder.

This gave them five bowling options without compromising on their batting. The question in this case would be whether they want to go with Jaydev Unadkat as their third pacer ahead of Umesh Yadav. The left-arm angle that Unadkat brings to the team could be something that the management could want to explore.

#1 Shami, Siraj, Umesh, Thakur and Jadeja

The most likely bowling attack could be the one where Umesh Yadav's experience pips Jaydev Unadkat for the third seamer's spot. Umesh Had done well the last time India played at The Oval, picking up six wickets in the game. He could also be lethal if the ball starts to reverse at the venue.

Thakur and Jadeja could then be the all-rounders who give balance to the team. Captain Rohit Sharma said that the conditions and the pitch in England keep on changing until the day of the Test. So only time will tell whether there are any surprises in store from the team.

