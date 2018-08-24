Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 possible changes for England for 4th Test

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.94K   //    24 Aug 2018, 12:48 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

After suffering a humiliating loss against the visitors, the English camp are in all sorts of trouble as they look for some inspiration to bounce back in the series. Joe Root's decision to put the hosts into bat, came back to haunt them after a 203-run defeat. The skipper even admitted to the mistake as they were buoyed by the team's success at Lord's against an under-confident Indian batting order.

However, they were bundled out for a paltry 161 in response to a decent 329 by the visitors. England would strongly believe that their batting gave India ample chances to come back into the game on numerous occasions.

With big guns failing to fire, Root and Co. have more issues to settle in spite of them still leading the series 2-1. There was no doubt that there were few selection errors that proved costly for the home team in what could have been a series-securing victory for them at Trent Bridge.

Let's take a look at some of the possible changes that England could make in their playing XI for the 4th Test:

#3. Adil Rashid out, Moeen Ali in

Image result for moeen ali and adil rashid

India's chief tormentor from their previous tour to England in 2014, Moeen Ali has failed to make an entry in the English playing XI so far in the series. Ali, who bagged 19 wickets in the last home series against India, was a major threat as he foxed Indian batters on most occasions with his ability to bowl consistently. However, this time, Rashid has featured as the lone spinner in the first three Test matches.

Moeen has presented a strong case for himself for selection in the 4th Test with his consistent run for his county team Worcestershire. He registered a double ton in a game against Yorkshire, and then later backed his performance with figures of 4-35 to rattle the top order. It will be a nice opportunity for the Southpaw to get his first break in the series in place of a struggling Rashid.

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
Contact Us Advertise with Us