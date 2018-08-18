Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 changes India could make for 3rd Test 

Nikhil Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Aug 2018

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

The Test series so far has been a rather forgetful one as far as Team India are concerned. The number one ranked team in Tests have lost both the matches they have played so far in the 5-Test series. The Indian team have looked absolutely clueless. Virat Kohli and the team management do not have too many options left to try. However, there are 3 more matches to come and it will be interesting to see how India utilize the limited options they have at their disposal.

The loss in the previous two matches must have forced Kohli and the team management to think about making changes in the squad. The team that played the previous two matches could not make much of an impact. The outcome of those losses is that India trail England 2-0 in the series. Kohli would hope that his team makes a comeback in the series because if they lose the 3rd Test then it is all over for Team India. The poor batting performance of the batsmen has been a big problem for the team and it seems that the most obvious changes would be reflected in the batting department.

In the following slides, we are going to look at the possible changes that India could make in the 3rd Test match which will be played at Trent Bridge from 18th of August.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah in for Kuldeep Yadav

2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 4
2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 4

The biggest positive for India is that their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit for the 3rd Test. Jasprit Bumrah, having regained fitness following a hand injury, should come back into the side for Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep bowled only 9 overs in the 2nd Test with an economy of a little under 5. He was the most expensive Indian bowler in the match.

India must have dropped the idea of playing two spinners on pitches which mostly assist the pace bowlers. Seeing the performance of the English fast bowlers in the previous two Tests has further decreased the chances of playing two spinners at the expense of a fast bowler.

Nikhil Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us