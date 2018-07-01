Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 possible replacements for Jasprit Bumrah in England tour

Silambarasan Kv
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
435   //    01 Jul 2018, 00:18 IST

CRICKET-SRI-IND
CRICKET-SRI-IND

The Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series and ODI series against England. According to the reports, he injured his finger during the T20I game against Ireland after he attempted to take a catch on his delivery in the last over. 

Bumrah will be returning to the home, hoping that he would be fit for the five-match Test series against England that starts on August 1. He made his Test debut earlier in this year against South Africa.

The three-match T20I series between England and India will be played from July 3. After the completion of T20I series, India will face England in the three-match ODI series before playing five-match Test series against the same opponent. 

BCCI will now have to announce the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20I series against England which starts on July 3. There are three players who could possibly be the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah. Check out:

#3 Siddarth Kaul 

SIDDARTH-KAUL-SRH

Siddarth Kaul, who was part of World Cup winning Under-19 Indian team, made his International debut against Ireland on June 29 at Dublin. He came to limelight when he troubled the opponents with the ball while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Even though he made his IPL debut in 2008, Kaul knocked the national team selectors' door after his brilliant performances in IPL 2017 and 2018. He has played 38 games in IPL and picked up 43 wickets at an economy rate of 8.37. 

However, he earned a maiden national call-up against Ireland and made his debut in the second T20I. He impressed everyone with his bowling performance as he conceded just 4 runs in his 2 overs and picked a wicket. Kaul, who can bowl fast deliveries and knuckle-balls, could be the possible replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for T20I and ODI series against England.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Siddarth Kaul Jasprit Bumrah
