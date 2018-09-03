Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 primary reasons why India lost the series to England

Jayesh Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    03 Sep 2018, 12:10 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
England wrapped up the 4th Test to win the series

England completed the series win over India, comfortably winning the 4th Test by 60 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5 Test series, with one match still to go.

Sam Curran's defiant runs in the face of an England collapse in the 1st innings played a pivotal role in England's win as he pushed what would have been a 150 all out to a par score, and then Moeen Ali ran through the Indian batting line up in both of India's innings to finish with 9 wickets from the match, and seal the win for England.

For India, it was an all too familiar story on overseas tours, and the no. 1 side in the world have no choice but to reflect back on yet another story of what could have been.

It was not all doom and gloom for India on this tour and the Indian seam bowling delivered in all the Tests, and at times even out bowled their English counterparts for large portions of the series.

However, the series is 3-1 to England and let's look at why things went wrong, yet again for India on an overseas tour.


Indian batsmen become indispensable too easily


India need to find new opners
India need new openers

The Indian batsmen are assured of their places in the XI based on past good performances for far too long. Till recently Murali Vijay was a regular in the playing XI based on some good scores he had in 2014/2015.

KL Rahul continues to be given chances in the Indian Test team largely based on the one Test 100 he scored in Australia in 2015.

Rahul has a lot of good qualities as a batsman, and he could very well go on to have a stellar white ball career for India, but as far as red ball cricket goes, he has done little with the bat to continue to be a regular in the playing XI.

In the 13 innings he has played in SA and England, he has an avg. of 15.15. How could anyone possibly explain his continuous selection to play test cricket for India?

Then there is the case of Ajinkya Rahane, who is treated as an indispensable pillar of the Indian Test team. No one will deny that he scored a fine 50 in testing conditions in the final innings but since 01 Jan 2017, Rahane's avg. with the bat is a very pedestrian 31.14 in 29 innings.

It begs the question how someone with such distinctly ordinary stats over such a large sample pool of 29 innings, is so assured of a place in India's Test team, let alone how he is considered an indispensable member of the team.

Since the start of 2018, his avg is 26.09 in 11 innings. His continued selection is tough to explain. He is another batsman in this team who seems to have made a career out of that one 100 he scored on a difficult pitch in 2014 at Lord's.


England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Rahane's place in the XI is beyond question even though he averages mere 31.14 since 01 Jan 2017

These batsmen are keeping out some very fine talents like Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Karun Nair, who had to make way after scoring a 300 on Test debut, and hasn't been able to get back in the playing XI, despite the fact that the batsmen in the XI are delivering some very very ordinary numbers.

Shikhar Dhawan has been given enough opportunities and Indian cricket fans will have to accept that Dhawan is a stellar opener in Asia (avg of 61 in Tests in Asia), but just doesn't have the technique to deliver overseas.

Even Cheteshwar Pujara had very poor stats in overseas Tests, but he did score a superlative 100 in the 1st inns, so we will leave Pujara out of this discussion for now.

Indian Test team spot cannot be secured so easily and batsmen must continue to perform at a high level to retain their spots. They cannot score one good 100 and then kick back and relax, assured of the fact that, that one good knock will secure their spot in the XI for eons to come, as seems to be happening currently.

Indian Test team is not a clique and cannot be treated like one. Either perform in every series or you make way for someone else, should be the norm.

The upcoming Test series against West Indies in India presents a perfect opportunity to introduce new faces like Prithvi Shaw, Vihari to Test cricket and reintroduce Karun Nair to the XI as well.

From there this new look team should be taken to the tour to Australia instead of sticking with the likes of KL Rahul, Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan, who have been inconsistent, if one is polite, and not good enough if one is brutally honest.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli
Jayesh Sinha
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and author of the book Greatest Sports Rivalries. https://www.flipkart.com/greatest-sports-rivalries/p/itmf376huyghheha
England vs India 2018: Should India bat or bowl first in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why MS Dhoni is missed in the Indian Test team
RELATED STORY
Can India make the most remarkable comeback to win the...
RELATED STORY
3 things India must do to win the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 4th Test: Interesting Stats
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Pitch condition remains tricky as...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 3 Session 2 : India...
RELATED STORY
India's probable XI for fifth Test against England
RELATED STORY
How advertising money greed is killing Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us