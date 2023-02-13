3 Ranji Trophy spinners who could feature for the Australian Test team

Australia suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test against India by an innings and 132 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. They had no answers to the Indian spinners, managing only scores of 177 and 91 in their first and second innings, respectively.

On a wicket where the Aussie batters struggled to get going, the Indians looked at ease as they posted 400 runs on the board. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fine century (120), while Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) chipped in with half-centuries.

Even senior spinner Mohammed Shami smacked a quickfire 37 off 47 balls. For the record, only one Australian batter managed to cross Shami's score across two innings.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Matthew Kuhnemann's into the Aussie squad and a chance to play in Delhi according to his coach #INDvAUS Matthew Kuhnemann's into the Aussie squad and a chance to play in Delhi according to his coach #INDvAUS https://t.co/5zcWeIXYlA

Following the deflating loss, Australia will need a couple of enforcers with the ball who can make things happen and provide breakthroughs.

On that note, let's take a look at three Ranji Trophy spinners who could start for Australia's Test team.

#1 Kumar Kartikeya

The young left-arm spinner from Madhya Pradesh (MP) has been at the heart of the team over the last couple of years. He played a key role behind MP winning their maiden Ranji Trophy last year, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 32 scalps.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer kept up his stellar form this year as well, picking up 33 wickets in nine matches at an average of just over 20. Although his side lost against Bengal in the semi-finals a couple of days back, Kartikeya was impressive with the ball, claiming six wickets in the match.

What sets him aside is his ability to bowl with the new ball. With Team India boasting a handful of right-handed batters, Kartikeya would be a really good addition to the Australian side, given his ability to take the ball away.

#2 Shams Mulani

The Mumbai cricketer has been one of the most consistent players on the domestic circuit over the last few years.

The left-arm spinner was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy last year, taking a staggering 45 wickets from six games at an average of 16.75.

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar

#Ranjifinal Lovely action, nice control, if Shams Mulani can get closer to the stumps while delivering from round the wicket, I believe he will be twice the bowler he is now. Lovely action, nice control, if Shams Mulani can get closer to the stumps while delivering from round the wicket, I believe he will be twice the bowler he is now. #Ranjifinal

He has been equally good in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, picking up 46 wickets in seven matches, with a best bowling figure of 7/98. His ability to extract spin and bounce off the wicket makes him a great wicket-taking option.

Mulani is also a decent option with the bat and has 12 half-centuries to his name in List A cricket. He could be a decent addition to the Australian Test side.

#3 Shreyas Gopal

A leg-spinner by trade, Shreyas Gopal brings a lot of value to whichever team he plays for. He bowls, bats, and is also a gun fielder both inside and outside the 30-yard circle.

Gopal has been at the heart of the Karnataka side for the past few years. He has 218 scalps to his name from 76 first-class games. With Australia lacking quality leg-spinners in their ranks, Gopal could be extremely handy for the Aussies with the old ball.

He is also a very decent option with the bat, having over 3000 runs under his belt.

Also Read: "Richa Ghosh doing Virat Kohli against Pakistan" - Fans laud wicketkeeper-batter as she powers India to 7-wicket win vs Pakistan

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes