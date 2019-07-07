×
3 Rare feats achieved by Rohit Sharma with the masterclass against Sri Lanka

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
155   //    07 Jul 2019, 09:59 IST

Rohit Sharma has been in the form of his life at the ICC World Cup 2019
Rohit Sharma has been in the form of his life at the ICC World Cup 2019

After a clinical 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka. It was Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma who essayed the victory for the team once again, with a third consecutive hundred. Coming after an underwhelming display with the bat in the IPL, Rohit has defied all the odds at the World Cup.

He has created ripples throughout the tournament with his rock-solid temperament and unerring consistency, thereby testifying the axiom 'Form is temporary, class is permanent'. In the context of this event, his form and class both have been persistent.

Hitman continued his innings from where he left off against Bangladesh, giving a blistering start to the Indian inning. What was supposed to be a slow track seemed to be a batting paradise with his immaculate timing.

Rohit brought up his third consecutive hundred, and a fifth of the tournament, thereby setting the platform for an Indian win at Leeds. He also etched his name into the record books, by achieving three rare feats. Let's have a look at them:

#3 Second Indian to hit 3 consecutive ODI hundreds

Rohit Sharma scored 3 consecutive hundreds against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma scored 3 consecutive hundreds against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma became just the second Indian batsman to score three hundreds in three consecutive ODI matches, as he breached the three figure mark against Sri Lanka at Leeds. Rohit joined his skipper Virat Kohli in this rare club, which comprises of nine other batsmen apart from the modern Indian greats.

Hitman, having scored two hundreds against South Africa and Pakistan early on in the tournament, brought up his third hundred against England at Birmingham. He followed it up with another scintillating century against Bangladesh at the same venue.

Though the venue for India's final league match changed, Rohit was undeterred as he brought up a hat-trick of hundreds as he smashed Kasun Rajitha for a boundary down the leg side. He also became the second batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to hit three consecutive World Cup hundreds.

Tags:
Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma
