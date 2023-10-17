Australia finally got off their mark in this World Cup and their leg-spinner Adam Zampa played a starring role. Zampa acknowledged that the team's morale was somewhat subdued after suffering losses in their initial two World Cup matches, but he was also quick to say that all the players supported one another and were keen to make their presence felt.

Adam Zampa assumed a pivotal role with the ball during Australia's win as he picked up a four-wicket haul to slice open Australia’s middle order. Despite Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera forging a formidable opening partnership of 125 runs for Sri Lanka, Zampa's spell turned the match and restricted Sri Lanka to just 209. This could well be the momentum that Australia were waiting for and their bowlers played a key role in this match.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Adam Zampa's return to form is a massive boost to Australia:

#3 Impact of wrist spinners

Wrist spinners can be match-winners in ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav has already shown the impact of a wrist spinner in the middle phase of an ODI innings. A fit and firing Zampa can play a huge role in Australia taking control of the middle order and even restricting the opposition.

Zampa, after an indifferent start, found his range, hit his stride and made the difference. He is an attacking option and has enough experience in these conditions to be a potent weapon for Australia as the tournament pans out. This was just the game he needed to get control over his own body and be the asset he was always meant to be.

#2 Targets the stumps

At his best, Zampa always attacks the stumps

After picking up Kusal Mendis with a wide delivery turning away, Zampa found his groove and his next three overs saw him pick up three more wickets. At his peak, Zampa exhibits a remarkable ability to target the stumps, and such is his accuracy and potency, that he challenges both edges of the bat.

The final three dismissals - all lbw, were reminiscent of Zampa at his finest: a front-of-the-hand slider that deceived Sadeera Samarawickrama and well-disguised wrong'uns that outfoxed Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana. The tracks will get lower and slower and targetting stumps is a big skill to have – this makes Adam Zampa a real weapon for Australia.

#1 Role of the leading spinner

Zampa is crucial for Pat Cummins

Adam Zampa was comprehensively outbowled by Glenn Maxwell in the first two matches. He bounced back and got back the tag of the leading spin bowler for Australia. Now, Travis Head could make a comeback to the scheme of things and all of a sudden, Australia have three spinners to pick from.

Zampa is in form and hence, Australia could drop one of Marcus Stoinis or the pacers. The wrist spinner has started weaving his magic and he will know, that he was not at his best. A win was needed by Australia and with this, their campaign suddenly looks brighter.