ENG vs PAK: 3 reasons why England should have picked Alex Hales against Pakistan

Ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan, the entire England squad have been forced to self-isolate after seven members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the Pakistan series will go ahead as scheduled, with Ben Stokes set to make a comeback and captain the England team.

The ECB then announced a young England side for the series, calling up as many as nine uncapped players, including Zak Crawley, Will Jacks and Brydon Carse for the three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan. The first ODI will take place in Cardiff on July 8.

Despite the changes, there was no place for Alex Hales in the England team. The right-handed batsman has been out of the national side for a while now due to disciplinary issues.

Hales, who was handed over a 21-day ban after being found guilty of using recreational drugs in May 2019, ended up missing the ODI World Cup in the same year. He has not played for England since.

In this article, we take a look at why Alex Hales should have been part of England's limited-overs squad against Pakistan.

#1 Alex Hales has been in great form

Alex Hales was in sensational form in the BBL

Alex Hales was in riveting form in the 2021 Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder. He ended the season as the competition's highest run-scorer, amassing 543 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 161.60.

He has also been in fine touch in the ongoing English T20 Blast, scoring 382 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 172.07. At a time when England will miss the services of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales would have been the perfect addition to the team at the top of the order.

#2 Deserves a second chance

Alex Hales deserves a second chance

Over the years, several players across different sports have made successful comebacks after committing far more serious offenses. It's safe to say Alex Hales deserves a second chance.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan threw his support behind the right-hander when the latter was scoring runs for fun in BBL 2021. Vaughan had tweeted back then:

"Time is a great healer & @AlexHales1 deserves another chance if a place comes available in the England T20 team."

Even fellow England international Chris Woakes had said that Hales deserved a second chance to make it to the team's playing XI again. Woakes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"I don't 100 per cent know what will happen but I'd be happy to see Alex back in England colors. I would imagine the majority would have the kind of views I have given."

So No Alex Hales … that must be the end of his international career then … find it very sad that someone who made a huge mistake but was punished can’t be given another go … we all mistakes every week … !!! Those that say they don’t are lying … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2021

#3 Could have been in England's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup

Alex Hales would have given England depth in the T20 World Cup

In the absence of several senior players, England could have tried out Alex Hales against Pakistan, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind. This would have also given the English selectors a chance to watch Hales again from close quarters on the international scene.

Against Pakistan's skilful bowling attack, Hales would have faced a stern test and it would have given the team management a fair idea if he indeed warranted a place in England's T20 World Cup squad.

