3 reasons why Australia will whitewash England in the 2023 Ashes

The 2023 Ashes has gotten off to a sensational start, with spicy headlines galore in the first two Tests of the series. Australia have ended up on the right side of the result in both matches thus far and are mighty close to securing the urn.

England, meanwhile, face an uphill battle during the remaining three Tests, with the next contest to be held at Headingley in Leeds from tomorrow. Ben Stokes and Co. need to stop fighting the war of words and start making their intentions reflect in their actions on the field.

However, things won't be easy against the reigning World Test Champions. Australia are undoubtedly the best Test side in the world right now and seem to be running away with the most high-octane series in the format.

Here are three reasons why Australia will whitewash England in the 2023 Ashes.

#3 Pat Cummins and Co. haven't won a toss so far in the 2023 Ashes

Australia are up two games, and they've been able to do so without any assistance from the coin. England elected to bat in the first Test and bowl first in the second, ending up on the losing side on both occasions.

In the first Test, it was Pat Cummins who held his nerve in the fourth innings to take his team over the line while Usman Khawaja held one end up admirably. In the second, a concerted batting effort led by Steve Smith and some smart tactics put the away side 2-0 up.

That's a reflection of just how good a team Australia are. Even though they've lost consecutive tosses away from home, consequently playing in tougher batting and bowling conditions than their opponents, they've managed to win.

Things will only get easier for the Aussies as the series progresses.

#2 England have personnel concerns to contend with

Imagine this Ashes series with Jofra Archer in the mix! It's not just Archer England are missing, though.

Mark Wood has been dealing with an elbow injury, while Olly Stone and Jamie Overton are unavailable for selection as well. James Anderson only recently recovered from a niggle and has been far from his best, while Ollie Robinson doesn't seem to be anywhere near full fitness.

Moeen Ali's finger blister, caused by a sudden increase in workload, has already caused him to miss a Test and could resurface later in the series, assuming he plays. Ben Stokes, meanwhile, has been limping around for quite a while now.

To make matters worse for the hosts, Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the series with a dislocated shoulder that needs surgery. There are question marks over several key England players, and as the series wears on, it'll only become harder for Stokes and Co. to put out a fresh, full-strength XI.

Australia have suffered a massive blow too, with Nathan Lyon getting ruled out, but England are arguably worse off in that department as well.

#1 Key Australian players haven't hit their peak yet

Australia have managed to rack up consecutive wins even though their key players haven't hit their stride just yet.

Marnus Labuschagne hasn't crossed the 50-run mark in his last six Test innings, four of which have come in the 2023 Ashes. Steve Smith smashed a century at Lord's but hasn't been at his absolute best, while others like Travis Head and David Warner have flattered to deceive.

Big Cameron Green, who is a vital part of this Aussie side, has made no notable contributions thus far. Even in the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood has struggled to hit his stride since recovering from a troublesome heel injury while Mitchell Starc has been erratic at worst.

If Australia can get some of their biggest names firing on all cylinders, they could brush aside England with startling ease. A whitewash will definitely be on the cards if these names start clicking in unison.

