3 reasons why Cameron Green can become Australia’s greatest all-rounder

Decoding the batting mechanism in Indian conditions has been a huge challenge for the foreign batters, but Cameron Green seems to be saying ‘What’s the fuss all about? Several great batters doesn't boast of a great record in India so succeeding in these conditions on the very first tour is bound to make the heads turn and take notice.

If the continuous accolades from the Australian cricketing pundits were not enough, Green justified his position in the team with a sensational century in the first innings of the final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy currently underway in Ahmedabad.

His knock was just a testimony to the potential he has shown ever since making his international debut. In tough conditions and irrespective of formats, Green has come up with consistent performances, especially with the bat.

He has also chipped in with the ball whenever given the opportunity and while he is still a newcomer in international cricket, Green has all the attributes to become one of the finest Australian all-rounders of all time.

With that in mind, let us take a look at three reasons why Green can become the greatest Australian all-rounder.

#1 Striving in pressure situations

Cameron Green won the Player of the Match Award in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in July 2022.

There is no doubt about the fact that Green is here to stay. Despite not really boasting of an exceptional record in his brief international career so far, Green has flourished whenever his team needs him the most. In testing conditions, the 23-year-old has managed to score some important runs for his team, especially in the longest format.

In spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka back in July 2022, Green scored a match-defining 79 in the first innings to play a pivotal role in Australia’s win in the opening Test. Even on the succeeding tour of Pakistan, Green looked unfazed and batted with authority.

Before the final Test in Ahmedabad, Green hadn’t managed to make a mark in the third Test at Indore, which was a rank-turner. But on better batting conditions and with Australia’s backs to the wall, he slammed 114 off 170 and shared a double-century stand with Usman Khawaja which could turn out to be a series-defining partnership.

#2 Caution mixed with aggression

Cameron Green has emerged as a potential opening material for Australia.

In his brief career so far, Cameron Green has displayed different aspects to his batting. In the T20 format, Green has emerged as a potential opening option and has impressed everyone with his blistering strokeplay.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2022, Australia visited India for a limited-overs series and Green was elevated as the opener in the T20 leg. He delivered knocks of 61 off 30 and 52 off 21 and was the best batter in the series. Due to his exploits, Green was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 auction.

Come Test cricket and you will see a different Green taking the field. He has a sound defense and has always trusted his defensive technique in tough conditions. has The right-hander has the ability to play multiple roles for Australia and his aggression mixed with caution bodes very well for the Aussies, especially in Tests.

#3 Cameron Green is a potential all-format player for Australia

Cameron Green has emerged as a handy all-rounder for Austraia.

With the increasing pressure of all three formats of the game, we have seen players preferring their formats and taking a leave from the less preferred formats.

Very few in this modern generation play all three formats of the game and Green surely has all the attributes to become that player for Australia.

His game is built for white-ball cricket but as mentioned earlier, he has the ability to mix aggression with caution and play according to the situation.

The lanky all-rounder has picked up crucial wickets at his medium pace and has the ability to become a top-class all-rounder.

However, he has been under bowled in his career so far. With an experience and a fine track record in Asian conditions, Cameron Green could certainly go a long way in becoming the all-rounder that Australia was craving.

