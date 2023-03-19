3 reasons why Deepti Sharma is the most valuable player in Indian women's cricket

India Women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the Player of the Match as UP Warriorz (UPW) stunned Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 15th game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday (March 18). With the win, UP snapped Mumbai’s five-match winning streak in the T20 competition.

The Warriorz elected to field first after winning the toss. While left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone registered excellent figures of 3-15 and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also shone with 2-16, Sharma chipped in with 2-35 in her four overs. Although she went for a few runs, the experienced off-spinner got the big wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur (25), forcing the Mumbai Indians captain to miscue a big hit to deep midwicket.

After an impressive bowling performance from UP helped restrict Mumbai to a modest 127, the Warriorz slipped to 27-3 in their chase. Tahlia McGrath (38) and Grace Harris (39), though, rescued the faltering innings. However, UP still needed crucial cameos from Sharma (13*) and Ecclestone (16*) to ensure victory.

In the wake of her Player of the Match performance against Mumbai Indians, here are three reasons why Sharma could be considered the most valuable player in Indian women's cricket.

#1 Sharma can win games with both bat and ball

The 25-year-old is a match-winner with both bat and ball. (Pic: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are the two biggest stars in Indian women’s cricket.

However, when it comes to overall ability, Sharma has a slight edge over both. While Indian captain Harmanpreet can bowl some handy off-spin, her deputy Mandhana is a pure batter. In contrast, Sharma can contribute with both bat and ball, as she did for UP against Mumbai.

The 25-year-old's ODI and T20I record speaks for itself. In 80 one-dayers, she has scored 1891 runs at an average of 36.36, with one hundred and 12 fifties. She has also picked up 91 wickets at an average of 30.01 and an economy rate of 4.18, with two four-wicket hauls and one five-fer.

Her T20I numbers read 941 runs in 92 games, averaging 25.43, with two half-centuries. Her bowling stats in the format are exceptional. The off-spinner has claimed 102 scalps at an average of 19.46 and an economy rate of 6.17.

Sharma has won many games for India from tough situations over the years. If there's one criticism of the all-rounder, it has been that she hasn’t worked on his power game with the bat.

Her low strike rate was a matter of concern during the T20 World Cup 2023 in Australia as well. However, as an overall package, there's no one who comes close to Sharma in Indian women’s cricket.

#2 Versatility in both departments

Versatility is the Indian all-rounder’s biggest asset. (Pic: Getty Images)

Versatility is another key factor that makes Sharma a must-have in the Indian women’s team, irrespective of the format. She can bat anywhere the team wants her to and adapt to any given situation.

With the ball, she can open the innings and can also bowl at the death. She also has a smart brain. Her shrewd run-out of Issy Wong in the WPL 2023 game against Mumbai is a case in point.

There are few players in the current India women set-up who can claim to offer such flexibility. The likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey and Harleen Deol are often referred to as bowling all-rounders. However, with all due credit to them, neither of them are in the same league as Sharma.

#3 Sharma is always up for a fight

The Indian all-rounder is known for her fighting abilities. (Pic: Getty Images)

Despite her excellent record in international cricket, it's pretty clear that Sharma has her limitations, particularly when it comes to her batting.

However, the one thing the versatile cricketer brings to the table is a complete commitment to any task assigned to her. She's not someone who would die wondering.

Her unwavering dedication is one reason why Sharma has been able to overcome obstacles and carve out a wonderful career full of memorable moments. There are many more to come, for sure. For now, though, it's important to appreciate what she has achieved in Indian cricket over the last 7-8 years. Only 25, the UP Warrior player still has a long way to go.

