Led by Devon Conway, New Zealand smashed England by nine wickets the opening match of the 2023 World Cup held in Ahmedabad. England were no match for New Zealand and never really found any momentum. They were first restricted to 282 and then looked hapless and Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra raced away towards the target and breached it with 82 balls to spare.

Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 152 while Rachin Ravindra played an unforgettable innings of 123. Conway looked rather effortless, and he continued his stellar run against England in all formats.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Devon Conway could be the highest run-scorer of 2023 World Cup:

#3 Understands Indian conditions

Devon Conway is an intrinsic member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and he understands Indian conditions very well. He has played 23 matches for the Super Kings and has scored 924 runs at an average of 48.63.

He is a consistent run maker across all conditions and his game against the spinners is perhaps the best amongst overseas batters.

If the match against England is anything to go by, Conway looks to be at ridiculous ease on Indian pitches and can pace his innings as per the want of the side and conditions. The left-hander could well go on to have a defining World Cup this year.

#2 Ability to shift gears

Devon Conway is a proper opening batter. Even in limited overs cricket, he takes time to settle down and assess conditions. He then opens his shoulders and takes down bowling attacks.

This trait was on display against England where he gave due respect to good deliveries. Indian tracks generally get better to bat on as the game progresses and this is where, Conway holds the edge.

He is adept – both against the pacers and spinners and has the belief that he can easily shift gears when he is settles down. Against England, he took on the pace of Mark Wood and then looked equally at ease against the spin of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

#1 Excellent player of spin

Conway has the perfect straight bat, and he can also get down low to sweep – both conventional and reverse. As such, is the ideal player against the spinners and almost never looks out of his depth. He is decisive with his footwork against the slower bowlers and looks adept both against the ball turning back and away from him.

In the past, he has credited his stint with CSK for improving his game against spin. He has also spoken about how MS Dhoni encouraged him to play straight against spin. These skills came to the fore against England and if pitches slow down as the World Cup progresses, Conway’s ability agaist the spinners will keep him in great shape.