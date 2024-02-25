3 reasons why Dhruv Jurel has been India's biggest positive so far from the England Tests 

In the midst of the enthralling battle between India and England in the ongoing Test series, one name that has emerged as a beacon of hope and promise for the Indian cricket fraternity is Dhruv Jurel.

While Team India secured a dominant victory in Rajkot, inconsistencies have been evident. However, Jurel's performances have stood out, showcasing a blend of skill, resilience, and potential that bodes well for the future of Indian cricket.

The 23-year-old recently played a superb knock to save India from going too behind in the ongoing fourth Test match in Ranchi. After England posted a brilliant first-innings score of 353, the hosts found themselves in a precarious situation at 177/7.

England eyed a big lead after the first innings but a defiant innings by Jurel saw India breach the 300-run mark. Facing 149 deliveries, the youngster narrowly missed out on a well-deserved hundred. He hammered 90 runs, clobbering six boundaries and four maximums.

Jurel's impressive display with the bat and his potential for both solidity and aggression make him a player to be excited about.

On that note, here are three reasons why Dhruv Jurel has been India's biggest positive so far from the Test matches against England.

#3 Wicket-keeping prowess

KL Rahul was handed the wicket-keeping role in South Africa, but India needed a specialist keeper at home. Keeping wickets on turning tracks against bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav can be quite challenging for any keeper.

KS Bharat, who played the first two Tests against England, did a decent job. However, India entrusted the tough job to Jurel, who fit the role like a glove.

His agility behind the stumps, sharp reflexes, and safe hands have contributed significantly to India's success by ensuring crucial dismissals and maintaining control over the opposition's batting line-up.

Even in the second innings of the third Test in Rajkot, Jurel showcased a tremendous effort to run out Ben Duckett.

That being said, Jurel is still in the early days of his career and has a lot of scope for improvement from here on.

#2 Remarkable application with the bat

Dhruv Jurel has batted twice in the series thus far and has left everyone impressed with his well-organized batting style and sound technique.

While he didn't score a big one in his debut innings, Jurel's 46 runs came off 104 balls, showcasing his focus and determination against a quality bowling attack. This ability to resist pressure and play with patience is essential for building partnerships and plays a huge part in providing solidity to a team.

Jurel, who has already showcased his aggressive strokeplay during the IPL, has displayed that he can be as per the demand of the situation.

In the recently concluded Indian first innings in Ranchi, Jurel came to bat when India were in all sorts of trouble. However, he applied himself on the crease and consumed ball after ball before tonking some blows when batting with the tail.

In the two innings he has batted, the Uttar Pradesh-born has accumulated 136 runs at an average of 53.75.

#1 Ability to perform under pressure

One of the biggest takeaways from Jurel's first two games has been his ability to handle pressure situations.

Making a Test debut, especially against a formidable opponent like England, is inherently pressure-filled. Jurel's ability to stay calm and composed amidst these pressures highlights his mental toughness and maturity.

He didn't succumb to the occasion, suggesting a temperament well-suited for the challenges of international cricket.

Whether it's facing tough bowling spells or managing tricky situations with the bat, Jurel has demonstrated his ability to thrive when the stakes are high, providing stability to the team in crunch moments.

It's important to acknowledge that this is just the beginning of his journey. However, Jurel's display in the face of pressure offers a glimpse of his mental strength and potential to become a valuable asset for India in the years to come.

