3 reasons why England backing James Anderson for 5th Ashes Test is the right call

England have retained veteran pacer James Anderson for the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at The Kennington Oval in London, which begins on Thursday, July 27. The same was confirmed when the hosts named an unchanged playing XI for the final match of a pulsating battle between the two arch-rivals.

The right-arm pacer, who will turn 41 on July 30, the fourth day of The Oval Test, has had a rather underwhelming campaign so far, to say the least. He has played in three of the four Tests, managing only four scalps at a disappointing average of 76.75. In contrast, his long-time bowling partner is the leading wicket-taker in Ashes 2023, with 18 wickets in four matches.

Some critics and fans have questioned Anderson’s place in the team, pointing out his lack of effectiveness in the three Tests that he has played.

While the bowler doesn’t have the desired numbers to show for his efforts, we look at three reasons why England backing the legendary pacer for the fifth Ashes Test is the right call.

#1 Anderson is due for a good match

The legendary England pacer with Stuart Broad (left). (Pic: Getty Images)

While it cannot be denied that Anderson has been a disappointment in Ashes 2023, it is also a fact that he hasn’t bowled all that badly. He has run in hard and has bowled with a decent pace. But for some reason, he hasn’t been able to make the kind of impact that was expected of him. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the luck factor hasn’t gone his way in the series.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain made a pertinent point in his column for The Daily Mail in the preview to The Oval Test. He opined that Anderson doesn’t seem like a bowler who is finished.

“I don’t see in his body language that he’s running on empty,” Hussain wrote.

Hussain also pointed out that the right-arm pacer missed out on the Headingley Test, which featured the “spiciest pitch of the series”, as he was rested for the game.

Looking at various factors and considering the quality that he possesses, it just seems that Anderson is due for a good game. England would hope it comes at The Oval.

#2 He’s a better option than Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson leaves the field after suffering an injury in the Leeds Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

The England pace attack for the fourth Test at Old Trafford looked the most potent of all combinations the hosts have put up in Ashes 2023 so far. Yes, they did win at Headingley courtesy of brilliant bowling performances from Mark Wood and Chris Woakes and good support from Broad and Moeen Ali.

Ollie Robinson, though, looked out of sorts. He bowled only 11.2 overs in the first innings [due to a back spasm] in which he gave away 38 runs, without picking up a wicket. The right-arm pacer did not bowl at all in the second innings and was subsequently not picked for the fourth Test.

Stats would say Robinson has claimed 10 wickets in the series in comparison to Anderson’s four. But numbers alone would not provide a fair assessment as the former has enjoyed much better luck in Ashes 2023.

Another reason why Anderson seems a better option than Robinson in the playing XI is that the latter seems more interested in off-field antics than on-field performance. It’s a distraction England can avoid in a key clash.

#3 Anderson has himself stated that he is feeling good about his bowling

The veteran pacer has claimed four wickets in three Tests. (Pic: Getty Images)

Great players, more often than not, know when they are done. In Anderson’s case, he has made it clear that he still feels he has something left in the tank.

In his column for The Telegraph, he asserted that he is still hungry and is not thinking about retirement.

"There are no thoughts about retirement," he wrote. "If I was bowling horrendously, with my pace down and hobbling around in the field I might be thinking differently. But the hunger is still there. I feel like I'm bowling well, that I can still offer something to the team. I felt like I bowled well at Old Trafford and if I get another chance this week, I will just keep trying the same stuff and hope my luck changes.”

Having a positive mindset is crucial for any athlete at every stage of his career. Anderson is definitely in the right frame of mind.

Thus, it is no surprise that the England think tank is backing the legend to the hilt.