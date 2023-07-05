3 reasons why England can still come back in 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

England are 0-2 down in the Ashes 2023 series against Australia. If the Ben Stokes-led outfit suffer another defeat in the series, they will become the first English team in more than 20 years to lose a home Ashes series.

The third Test of the Ashes 2023 series begins tomorrow (July 6) at Headingley. England captain Ben Stokes has fond memories of playing against Australia at this venue as he smashed an incredible hundred in the fourth innings of the Headingley Test in 2019 to help the home team beat the Aussies by one wicket.

Although Ben Stokes and his men are down 0-2 in the Ashes 2023 series right now, here are three reasons why they can make a comeback in the next Test match.

#1 Australia have squandered an early lead in the recent past

The current Australian team did win the ICC World Test Championship this year but they are not on the same level as Ricky Ponting's men were in the 2000s. Australia would not allow their opponents to bounce back then, but the current squad has even lost a Test series after taking an early lead.

In 2020/21, Australia bowled India out for 36 runs in the first Test to record a big win. Still, they ended up losing the four-match series 1-2. Even in 2018, Australia gained a 1-0 lead against South Africa but lost the series 1-3.

Last year, they squashed Sri Lanka in the first Test of their series by 10 wickets, but in the second match, Sri Lanka beat the Aussies by an innings and 39 runs. Looking at Australia's recent records, England will be confident of making a comeback in the third Test despite being 0-2 down.

#2 The current England team management unit is fearless

Unlike the English team management from the 2021/22 Ashes series, the group led by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes is quite fearless. They do not care much about what has happened in the past and have faith in their 'Bazball' brand of Test cricket.

Considering that England have achieved positive results despite a few shortcomings under McCullum and Stokes, it should not be a surprise if the English squad makes a comeback at Headingley.

Last summer, South Africa beat them by an innings and 85 runs at Lord's. Ben Stokes' men did not change their tactics too much and made a remarkable comeback, winning the series 2-1.

#3 Presence of fresh pacers in the England lineup

The home team announced their playing XI for the third Test earlier today (July 5). They have made three changes to the team. Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have replaced Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue and James Anderson in the playing XI.

Mark Wood's express pace is likely to trouble Australia in Leeds, while Chris Woakes missed the IPL earlier this year to keep himself fresh for the English summer. Moeen Ali will provide some variety to the bowling lineup with his right-arm off-spin. Overall, the English bowling lineup looks stronger for the third Test.

