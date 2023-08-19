Ben Stokes has made a comeback to one-day international cricket and hence, England have dropped 24-year-old Yorkshireman Harry Brook from their preliminary World Cup squad this upcoming autumn.

This rapid advancement in Brook's career has been interrupted by what Luke Wright, the England men's national selector, described as an incredibly difficult decision. Additionally, Jofra Archer, who is grappling with an elbow injury and won't recuperate in time for the tournament's commencement, won't be among the starting lineup but will accompany the team as a backup.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why England dropping Harry Brook from World Cup squad is the wrong move:

#3 Red hot form

Harry Brook has been in sensational form in Test cricket

Harry Brook has been in sensational form in international cricket for a while now. He has been a vital part of England's new-found approach in Test cricket. Brook has piled up 1181 runs in 20 innings at an average of 62 and with an excellent strike rate of 91.

Despite his record majorly pertaining to Test cricket, such numbers should not have been ignored and Brook deserved a chance to make the middle order when England start their campaign of defending their World Cup title.

#2 Jason Roy gets preferential treatment

Jason Roy has struggled in the Hundred

If Ben Stokes were to be included, England could have axed Jason Roy who has struggled in the recent past. Jason Roy has averaged 31.78 across this World Cup cycle and has looked out of sorts even in the Hundred this season.

However, England have decided to repose their faith on Jason Roy and his opening combination with Jonny Bairstow. Harry Brook has shown enough in his limited international appearances that he can play at different positions and be a potent weapon.

Brook had to fight it out with the likes of Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan for the middle-order spot and had to miss out.

#1 Experience in the sub-continent

Brook has good experience in the subcontinent

In the 2022 edition of the PSL, Harry Brook scored 264 runs for Lahore Qalandars in eight innings, which included a century, at a strike rate of 171.4. He also slammed a ton in the IPL for the SunRisers Hyderabad and improved his game against the spinners.

As such, he could have been a trump card in the World Cup for England. The 24-year-old has played in only three ODIs for England, against South Africa and has scored 86 runs at an average of 28.66, with a lone half-century.

Now, Brook, who has nailed down his spot in the Test side and who has already won the T20 World Cup, will make the cut only if someone else is ruled out by injury leading up to the World Cup later this year.