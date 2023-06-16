The highly anticipated Ashes series is set to commence on June 16, with England facing off against Australia at Edgbaston. This five-match series between two dominant forces of the sport will run until July 31.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the ultimate rivalry, particularly because England, renowned for their dynamic Bazball style, have not emerged victorious in the Ashes since their 3-2 home series win in 2015.

In contrast, Australia have achieved resounding 4-0 victories in the 2017/18 and 2021/22 series and managed a 2-2 draw when touring England in 2019. However, there is this prevailing feeling that England, under Ben Stokes, are favorites to turn the tide and get hold of the urn.

We take a look at 3 reasons why England are favorites to win Ashes 2023:

#3 Settled unit

Zak Crawley has got a long rope

For all the aggressive options that England have taken, they have a largely settled unit. Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes believe in giving players a long rope and this can be seen in the chances given to Zak Crawley at the top of the order. All the players in the side understand their role and there is minimal chopping and changing. This will reflect in this long Ashes series.

The side have stuck to this new approach and a settled unit has given them the freedom to put the pressure back on the bowlers even when the going has not been particularly easy. The fact that Stokes named his playing XI almost three days in advance speaks volumes about the atmosphere in the dressing room.

#2 Variety in bowling

England have a well-rounded bowling attack for the Ashes

While England have been batting at a searing pace, their bowling has, more often than not, got the job done that has allowed the batters to be even more expressive. They have a quality crop of fast bowlers and can rotate them as the series thunders on.

For the first Test at Edgbaston, Stokes has opted for Stuart Broad ahead of Mark Wood, but given the short turnaround time between Tests, it won’t come as a huge surprise if the bowlers are constantly changed.

Jack Leach’s unavailability did come as a huge setback for England, but Moeen Ali can get the job done, especially in the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston where the pitch will turn. Also, he will be a potent option against Australia’s left-handers.

#1 Bazball in full flight

Jonny Bairstow is a key component of Bazball in Ashes

Ben Stokes has been very clear when he started his tenure that England will not be playing for draws. This has been the template in the squad and while it will be tested against the Australian attack, the side has shown it can put pressure back even when pushed to a corner.

Jonny Bairstow will be a huge figure for England considering he pipped Ben Foakes for the wicket-keeper spot and this fits in perfectly with the way the hosts have been playing the game. The openers will have to see off the new ball as this will give the high-flying middle order the launchpad to strike Australia hard.

On the other hand, Australia will go about their business in their own style, much like the way they trumped India in the WTC final. However, England will not take a backstep and this makes them clear favorites, especially in home conditions.

Poll : 0 votes