3 reasons why England must pick Mark Wood for the 2nd Ashes Test

The first Test of the Ashes series at Edgbaston was a thrilling contest that lived up to the expectations. England and Australia both played some excellent cricket, and the match was ultimately decided by a small margin.

England batted first and scored 393/8, declaring on the first day. Australia responded with 386, following which England compiled a total of 273. The hosts, requiring 281 to win, got there with two wickets in the bank.

The match was full of excitement and drama, and it is sure to be remembered as one of the great Ashes Tests. The rest of the series promises to be just as exciting, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Vikram Sathaye @vikramsathaye Where is Chris Woakes and Mark Wood ? Suddenly remembered them :) Where is Chris Woakes and Mark Wood ? Suddenly remembered them :)

Ahead of the next game at Lord's, many pundits and fans feel that England must include Mark Wood in the playing XI. Here, we look at three reasons why Mark Wood should feature in England's line-up for the second Test:

#1 Offers a different dimension

Mark Wood's inclusion in the playing XI will offer England a bowling attack with more variety than at Edgbaston. James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson are all very similar bowlers, and thus, the Australians didn't really have to make adjustments.

Wood's inclusion will add a different layer to the hosts' attack and pose an altogether different challenge to the Aussies. If the pitch is flat, which it is likely to be considering England's style of play, Wood must play at Lord's.

#2 X-factor

While his inclusion will definitely add variety to the attack, he also brings a certain X-factor to the team. Wood is one of the fastest bowlers going around and that is his USP. He has the ability to consistently bowl at 90mph+, which can be difficult for batsmen to handle, especially when the ball is new.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket Were England right to leave Mark Wood out? Were England right to leave Mark Wood out? 😬 https://t.co/YevDkx9Zo9

If the surface has nothing to offer for pacers, England will need an X-factor and Wood has that ability to make things happen.

#3 Good at wiping the tail

Mark Wood is one of the best in the business when it comes to bowling at the tail. His ability to bowl quick and short is a very effective tool against tailenders. England will definitely need this as they lost the game last week as their bowlers were unable to dismiss Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon at Edgbaston.

Lower-order contributions are extremely dangerous and thus, the presence of Wood will help England have one less thing to worry about.

Poll : 0 votes