3 reasons why England must rest James Anderson for 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley 

One of the most pertinent issues facing England is the form of veteran seamer James Anderson. The hosts are in a quandary. They are not only trailing 2-0 in the ongoing Ashes, but are also facing plenty of questions regarding the composition of their side for the third Test that commences in Headingley later this week.

James Anderson has picked up three wickets across four innings in the first two Tests and as per former England captain Michael Vaughan, the 40-year-old has "lacked that zip" and "needs a little breather". With the fourth Test being played at Anderson’s home ground in Manchester, it could well be a prudent move for England to give him a breather in the third Test and revamp their bowling attack.

Here we take a look at three reasons why England must rest James Anderson for the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

#3. England need fresh legs

James Anderson has lacked the edge in first 2 Ashes Tests

James Anderson is 41, he has bowled a lot of overs in the first two Tests and with England having other bowling options in their ranks, it will be wise to give him a rest. England’s current pace attack lacks variation, with bowlers bowling at relatively the same speed.

As such, Anderson would need to be rested so that the hosts can throw something different at the Australian batting order. Anderson was not too pleased with the surface at Edgbaston, where he ended up wicketless during the final innings of the first Ashes Test.

However, even when the conditions were conducive at Lord’s, where the pitch had a green tinge to it, he was unable to get any success. This could well prompt Ben Stokes to give Anderson a much-needed rest to recharge his batteries.

#2. Mark Wood could come in handy

Mark Wood would provide extra pace and bounce

Ben Stokes would ideally want some extra pace and bounce. Both sides have resorted to the short-ball tactics and hence, the inclusion of Mark Wood would make a lot more sense. “Skill wise, it still looks like it's all there. But I think he, within himself, feels like he's probably not quite at his best right now,” former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said about Anderson.

Mark Wood has been recuperating from a niggle and he looks fresh and is raring to go. He can be the X-factor in the England bowling attack, especially against the likes of Travis Head, who has struggled against short-pitched bowling.

#1. A sneak peek into the future

James Anderson has looked jaded in the field

James Anderson is supremely fit and his skills still look sharp. However, he is not getting any younger and hence, England need to take a decision on how to phase him out. In Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, and Matthew Potts, the hosts have good bowling options to choose from and Anderson can slowly be phased out.

Anderson has not been at his best even in the field and this has never been one of the talking points in his career thus far. He has looked jaded in the field and even surprised when he grassed chances. It could well be a good move to give him a break for the third Test.

Poll : 0 votes