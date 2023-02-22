3 reasons why Harmanpreet Kaur could strike form in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final vs Australia

All eyes will be on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur when India take on Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

The Indian captain has struggled for timing and rhythm with the bat in the tournament, while some of her decision-making has also come under the scanner. The Women in Blue have ticked off their first objective of qualifying for the semi-finals but will know that their biggest test yet awaits in the form of Meg Lanning's Australia.

Hence, it is imperative that Harmanpreet improves on her returns in the tournament. Having tallied just 66 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 82.50, she is in need of a resurrection with the bat.

Here, we analyze three reasons why the Indian skipper could strike form in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia.

#1 Harmanpreet has a decent record against Australia

Harmanpreet enjoys a good record against the Aussies and will hope to turn a corner on Thursday.

Harmanpreet has often performed well against Australia. She has recorded 728 T20I runs against them so far at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 109.14.

For what it's worth, her ODI numbers are even better, as she averages 51.18 and strikes at a rate of 91.69 against the Aussies. While the format might be different, it's a reflection of her skill and the fact that she likes facing Australians.

This could just bring the best out of the Indian skipper when she takes the field for the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal clash on Thursday.

#2 She has a knack for stepping up on big occasions

It is a well-known fact that Harmanpreet turns up clutch like no other player. Just ask the Australians, who were subjected to a barnstorming unbeaten 171 off just 115 deliveries in the ODI World Cup semi-final in 2017 that saw them knocked out of the competition.

There were question marks aplenty over her form heading into the ODI World Cup in New Zealand last year as well. However, she responded in style by tallying 318 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 91.64 to be one of India's best performers in the tournament.

Quite clearly, when the going gets tough, Harmanpreet gets going. There is no bigger occasion than a knockout game and the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday could well see her put her best foot forward.

#3 Her form can only get better from here

It's no secret that this has been a forgettable Women's T20 World Cup campaign with the bat so far for Harmanpreet. The strike rotation has been a worry for her throughout the middle overs and the team as well, seems too reliant on Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh at this point.

Yet, you'd think that this means only one thing and that is it's only bound to get better. Despite all the rustiness she has endured, it possibly couldn't get any worse for the tournament and a big knock is on the cards.

The semi-final clash against Australia could well be an occasion where she silences her critics as she has at times before. India will certainly hope that is the case, given the challenge in front of them to stop the Aussie juggernaut.

