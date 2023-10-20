3 reasons why India can't afford an injury to Hardik Pandya in the 2023 World Cup

Hardik Pandya is a major doubt for India's next set of 2023 ODI World Cup matches due to an ankle injury. The all-rounder sustained an awkward fall while attempting to stop a ball on his followthrough against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

He did not partake in the match after leavig the field, and although he was available as a batter in the second innings, Hardik did not have to bat since Team India secured a seven-wicket win.

According to latest reports, Hardik Pandya has been sent to Bangalore for further treatment after he was taken for scans during the first innings against Bangladesh itself. He will be treated by a specialist from England, which rules him out for a while.

Hardik has acted as the sixth bowling option and a vital lower-order batter for Team India. His absence, even for a little while, comes across as a huge blow for the side and and on that note, let us take a look at three reasons why.

#1 Disrupts the team balance

There is a reason why Hardik Pandya has been one of Team India's biggest find over the last decade. The balance that he brings to the side as a quality tall-rounder is potentially irreplaceable.

His ability to bowl across all phases of the innings, alongwith his batting attributes that is equipped for any and all situations, makes him avital cog in the Indian team.

The team will be lopsided on side wihtout Hardik in it, and that is a predicament they will have to deal with in the upcoming contest against New Zealand. Either an extra batter or an extra bowler will be on show in the playing XI.

Batting and bowling depth has proven to be extremely crucial in recent times, having additional options with the bat and ball is a luxury that every team wishes to have.

It encourages them to play an attacking brand of cricket across both fronts, which has been the way to go about in modern-day cricket.

#2 Crucial set of matches coming up

Team India have had a dream start to the 2023 ODI World Cup, winning four matches on the trot. They have had to deal with two tricky oppositions in Australia and Pakistan, and then relatively easy opponents in the form of Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Now that the hosts have amassed as much early momentum as possible, they have two crucial matches lined up. They have the unbeaten New Zealand up next, and a huge clash against tournament favorites England following that. While the defending champions are far from their best, they are still a massive threat.

Team India would have ideally liked to field their preferred playing XI for the challenging contests. Due to commendable squad depth, the Men in Blue will surely make the most of the situation and deal with the circumstances, but the presence of Hardik Pandya would have helped their cause.

#3 Lower order has hardly been tested so far

Team India's dominant top order has lived up to its reputation in the World Cup so far, scoring the bulk, if not all of the runs for the side. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the leading run-scorers in the tournament, while Shubman Gill, despite missing the first two matches, has looked in sublime touch since coming in.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have fulfilled their roles in the middle order as well, leading to Hardik Pandya coming out to bat only once, that too just to apply the finishing touches. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are yet to bat in the World Cup so far.

Should a situation arise where the lower order's assistance is required, Team India would ideally love to have Hardik take charge of the situation.

Furthermore, if Team India go with Mohammed Shami in the playing Xi, then the yet to be exposed lower order will have a tough time coping without Hardik and having Jadeja as the last recognized batter at No. 6.

Will Hardik Pandya be fit in time for Team India's clash against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.