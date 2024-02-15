3 reasons why India appointing Rohit Sharma as captain for T20 World Cup is the right move

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, on Wednesday, February 14, confirmed that Rohit Sharma would lead the Indian team in the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be played in the West Indies and the United States in June. There was some suspense over India’s captain for the ICC event as Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, were continuously left out of the T20I squad following India’s semi-final exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The senior duo made a comeback to the T20I team after a long break during the three-match home series against Afghanistan in January this year. During Rohit’s time away from the T20I squad, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian team. Before the former’s latest injury setback, most experts believed that the all-rounder would captain the Men in Blue at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking at a function at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot ahead of the third India vs England Test, BCCI secretary Shah was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

“At this point in time, Rohit is an all-format captain. It is a collective decision, and the selectors are fully aligned on the matter. Hardik Pandya will retain his position as vice-captain for the T20 World Cup.”

In the wake of Shah’s confirmation, we analyze why Rohit’s appointment as captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup is the right move.

#1 Rohit is the best leadership option India has at present

If we look at the captaincy options available for India at the moment, Rohit is the best choice by some distance. He has the experience and the expertise for the huge role and proved himself as a leader in no uncertain terms during the 2023 ODI World Cup. His calm and relaxing nature, combined with his sense of wit, is an added advantage with regard to team bonding.

Among other options, Virat Kohli is definitely not going to take back the captaincy after the manner in which the entire saga over his sacking played out. Suryakumar has done reasonably well in the few T20I matches he has led in, but it’s not enough to earmark him as a full-time leader in the format.

KL Rahul is also an experienced campaigner, but he is not part of the current T20I set-up, so there’s no question of handing the captaincy to him in the format. Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah could be an option, but there are no hints that he is being considered for the top job in T20I cricket.

#2 He can lead from the front with the bat, like in the ODI World Cup

The reason Rohit was not picked in T20Is following the 2022 T20 World Cup was because he wasn’t scoring quickly enough with the bat and wasn’t consistent as well. However, the 36-year-old demonstrated during the ODI World Cup last year that he can bat in ultra-aggressive mode.

Rohit can perform a similar role as an opener for the Indian team in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies. Being captain, he can take charge out in the middle, just like he did in the ODI World Cup, producing amazing results, almost leading the Men in Blue to glory.

There has never been any doubt about the Hitman’s ability in the T20 format although he has struggled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) lately. The Indian captain scored a brilliant hundred under pressure in the third T20I against Afghanistan after registering ducks in the first two matches of the series.

For the record, Rohit is the joint-highest century maker in the format along with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell. If he is being picked in the T20I team, it only makes sense that the veteran also leads the side at the World Cup later in the year.

#3 There was no way Hardik Pandya could have been named captain

All-rounder Pandya may have replaced Rohit as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for IPL 2024. However, there is no way that he can be named captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup considering his fragile body and fitness woes.

The 30-year-old has not played a game for India since hurting his ankle in the ODI World Cup league match against Bangladesh in Pune in October 2023. Pandya cannot walk back into the team and be named skipper right away. In fact, there is still uncertainly over when he will be available to play for India.

Yes, Pandya has decent captaincy credentials and has impressed in the handful of matches that he has led the Men in Blue in. He was excellent as leader for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL for two seasons.

Had Pandya been fit and in form, it would have been another matter altogether. But considering the prevailing situation, the BCCI has been spot on in picking Rohit as leader for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

