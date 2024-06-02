3 reasons why India can win the T20 World Cup 2024

Team India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Placed in Group A, they will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9.

The Men in Blue will also take on co-hosts United States in New York on June 12 before playing their last group game against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on June 15.

Team India won the inaugural edition of the Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa and were runners-up in 2014 in Bangladesh. They reached the semi-finals of the 2022 edition in Australia but bowed out with a 10-wicket loss to England in Adelaide following an insipid performance.

India are among the favorites to win the 2024 T20 World Cup being held in the West Indies and the United States. As the Men in Blue gear up for the mega tournament, we analyze three reasons why they can win the T20 World Cup 2024.

#1 India have a power-packed batting line-up

Suryakumar Yadav has an exceptional record in T20Is. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Team India have picked an experienced and power-packed batting line-up for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma has not had the best of records in the tournament, but he will be expected to come good. Virat Kohli has sensational numbers in the T20 World Cup and will be one of the key batters for the team once again.

In Suryakumar Yadav, India have arguably the most dangerous T20 batter in world cricket today. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant too has made a sensational comeback to cricket after his horrific car accident. His half-century in the warm-up match was further proof of his form. Also, Hardik Pandya may not have been at his best in recent times, but he displayed glimpses of brilliance in the warm-up game.

Shivam Dube, who was brilliant in the first half of IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), could play as the batting all-rounder. If he gets going, he can wreak havoc. The Men in Blue also have strong back-up batters in the form of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and keeper-batter Sanju Samson. Both are good enough to get into the starting XI based on their current form.

#2 They possess a high-quality spin attack

Kuldeep Yadav has been brilliant in all formats lately. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

According to former Australian captain Michael Clarke, India have taken a risk by picking four spinners in their 15-member 2024 T20 World Cup squad. At the same time, he also admitted that if the move pays off considering the slow pitches in the West Indies, India could prove to be the biggest threat to the opposition.

If we look at Team India's spin attack for the 2024 T20 World Cup, they have picked two wicket-taking spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep has been sensational with the ball lately. And while Chahal has had his ups and downs, he remains a threat with the ball in hand.

Apart from Kuldeep and Chahal, the Men in Blue have gone for two spin-bowling all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Both Jadeja and Axar have similar skills. They might not pick up too many wickets, but can stifle runs and frustrate opposition batters.

Both Axar and Jadeja might not play in the same XI given the sameness of their skills, but whoever plays will be expected to make a significant impact.

#3 The Jasprit Bumrah factor

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian pace attack in the T20 World Cup. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

As the cliché goes, cricket is a team game. But T20 is one format where one person can have a game-changing impact. India have that one player in lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who can single-handedly win games for the team.

Bumrah was exceptional in the recently-concluded IPL for Mumbai Indians. The right-arm fast bowler claimed 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.80 and an excellent economy rate of 6.48.

With his deadly yorkers, his well-disguised slower balls, and his amazing accuracy in line and length, Bumrah will be expected to finish among the leading wicket-takers in the 2024 T20 World Cup. If he performs to potential, Team India's chances of ending their ICC title drought will increase significantly.

