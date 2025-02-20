3 reasons why India should consider Shivam Dube for Test cricket ahead of England tour of 2025

Touted as a T20 specialist, Shivam Dube aspires to be an Indian Test cricketer. Despite his limited technique as a batter, Dube still dreams of donning the India whites in the purest form of cricket. Dube was part of the Indian squad which won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean last year in June.

He played some breezy cameos during the recently concluded T20I series against England but his batting style and technique don't seem to suit the red ball format, at least to the naked eye. He tends not to follow the line of the delivery which is essential for a Test batter.

However, when you compare some of the stars of the modern generation like Rishabh Pant or Sam Konstas, who recently took India by surprise in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, it's their uncanny ability and unorthodox technique that have helped them achieve success in red-ball cricket.

While technique is of paramount importance in the longest format, it's not everything. A batter with an unorthodox technique can still succeed against the red ball. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha, Dube instigated a collapse with a fifer to help Mumbai claw their way back in the game.

“It’s not about being a white-ball specialist. People speak depending on the format you do well in. If they check my domestic performances, they will realise that I am not a white-ball specialist but a proper all-rounder,” Dube told reporters after picking his third fifer in first-class cricket (via The Hindu).

“Definitely I have been used (mainly in international cricket) as a batting all-rounder but I have been thinking about utilising my bowling abilities more whenever given a chance. That’s why I have been working hard and getting the results now” Dube added.

With India slated to play a five-match Test series against England from June 20 onwards, consistent performances in the domestic circuit might push Dube to break into the pipeline for red-ball selection. A pace bowling all-rounder is rare for India, so he might be looked upon as an option.

Here are three reasons why India should consider Shivam Dube for Test cricket ahead of England tour:

#1. Dube can turn the complexion of the game within an hour

The power-hitting abilities of Shivam Dube were the reason why he was propelled into the Indian white-ball squads. He is someone from a similar mold like Rishabh Pant who has the ability to turn the game on its head within a few moments.

In Test cricket, it's all about taking your time and building from scratch but counter-attack could be the best form of defense on certain occasions which has been evident in modern red-ball cricket.

Dube is someone who can decimate any bowling attack and he has done that on a few occasions in the domestic circuit. He is an exceptional striker of the ball, especially against the spinners and could be considered for Test cricket in the near future.

#2. Dube can solve India’s problem against spin, especially in home conditions

Given how good Dube is against the spinners, he could be given an opportunity on pitches which start turning from Day 1. While the next series for India is an overseas assignment against England in June, the Men in Blue are slated to play three home Test series during the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

Dube might not get a game in England if India prefer to go with someone like Nitish Kumar Reddy, but he could be in the pipeline, especially in Indian conditions. Dube can attack the spinners and also has a solid defensive game. He tends to get hurried against pacers but the equation is completely the opposite against spinners.

#3. A pace-bowling all-rounder who can do the job in England

Dube might not have bowled too many overs for India at the international level but he is a consistent wicket-taker in the domestic circuit. Barring his batting prowess, Dube is someone who bowls nagging lines and lengths and has the ability to swing the ball.

During the 2018 tour of England, Hardik Pandya picked a fifer in one of the Tests and Dube has all the attributes to replicate the same if selected for the England tour. His bowling could be perfectly suited for English conditions to go with his powerful batting.

