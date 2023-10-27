3 reasons why India must play an unchanged XI for 2023 World Cup clash vs England

Team India, who are the only unbeaten side in the 2023 World Cup so far, will take on defending champions England in match number 29 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. The Men in Blue will be keen to carry on their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

India began their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Subsequently, they went on to defeat Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh by comprehensive margins, with both the batting and bowling departments making significant contributions.

The Men in Blue were expected to face a much bigger test in Dharamsala against New Zealand, a team they had not defeated in any ICC event since 2003. The Kiwis did pose a challenge to India’s supremacy, but Rohit Sharma and company passed the test, registering a four-wicket triumph.

With all-rounder Hardik Pandya unavailable due to injury, India made two changes for the game against New Zealand. They brought in Suryakumar Yadav for Pandya and Mohammed Shami for Shardul Thakur.

We analyze three reasons why India must play an unchanged XI for the 2023 World Cup clash vs England.

#1 If it ain't broke, don't fix it

Mohammed Shami claimed a five-fer against New Zealand. (Pic: AP)

There is an old saying that ‘if it ain't broke, don't fix it’. India will do well to follow the philosophy when they pick the playing XI for the match against England. It is more or less confirmed that Hardik Pandya won’t be available for Sunday’s clash even as reports are coming in that he might be in doubt for the rest of the World Cup.

India were forced to abandon their six-bowler theory due to Pandya’s absence. Mohammed Shami, coming in for all-rounder Shardul Thakur, did a great job, claiming figures of 5/54. In fact, his performance was the defining one of the game, which is why he was named Player of the Match ahead of Virat Kohli, who contributed 95. With Pandya unavailable, India should stick with Shami as he deserves his place in the playing XI.

The five-bowler theory comes with its risks as it makes India’s tail really long. As evident in the game against New Zealand, when left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was attacked, it can also put the fielding captain under pressure. But that is the risk India will have to take in Pandya’s absence.

Thakur has not made much of an impact with the ball in the games that he has played. His recent form with the bat too hasn’t been impressive. In fact, he hasn’t been needed with the bat in the World Cup so far.

Ravindra Jadeja did a good job, batting at No. 7 against New Zealand. They would do well to show faith in the same combination.

#2 Unfair to drop Suryakumar Yadav after one game

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav. (Pic: AP)

In Pandya’s absence, India picked Suryakumar for the match against New Zealand. He had a disappointing game as he was run out for 2 off 4 balls following a horrible mix-up with Kohli. While Suryakumar could not grab his opportunity against the Kiwis, it would be unfair to axe him from the playing XI after just one poor match.

With no Pandya in the playing XI, the No. 6 batter becomes a crucial spot, and Suryakumar can do a good job at that position. He had an excellent ODI series against Australia at home just before the start of the World Cup. The 33-year-old smashed 50 off 49 in Mohali and followed it up with a blazing 72* off 37 in Indore.

Suryakumar will be high on confidence after his success against the Aussies. India must back him to come good in the World Cup clash against England in Lucknow.

#3 Two good spinners can exploit turning conditions

Kuldeep Yadav was a bit expensive against New Zealand. (Pic: AP)

There is talk that India might be tempted to play three spinners against England in Lucknow. The Englishmen are not known to be good players of spin, plus the surface in Lucknow has traditionally assisted spinners.

To bring in Ravichandran Ashwin, though, the Men in Blue have to drop one of the three fast bowlers. None of the three - Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj - deserve to sit out for they have done a very good job.

Team India have two quality spinners in left-arm spinner Jadeja and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Both can exploit the conditions adeptly if the pitch offers assistance to spin.

Also, the trio of Siraj, Bumrah, and Shami can make their presence felt irrespective of the surface. As such, dropping a pacer, who has been doing a good job, to bring in a third spinner, owing to the conditions, might not be the ideal scenario.