3 reasons why India must reconsider Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their T20 World Cup 2024 plans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who last played in a T20I for India in November 2022, has been thrown out in the cold by the national selectors of late. The selection panel decided to go without him in the upcoming tour of South Africa where the conditions would have assisted the senior seamer.

Bhuvneshwar has been in good form in domestic cricket of late, picking up 10 wickets in four Vijay Hazare matches so far. His experience and current form should have been key factors for him getting picked for the tour.

However, he was not selected, and while this certainly confused a lot of cricket aficionados across the country, former Indian seamer Ashish Nehra made his frustration clear.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Nehra mentioned how the selectors should not forget about Bhuvneshwar Kumar completely.

"Only one name comes to my mind, because you are going to South Africa, and you have picked a lot of fast bowlers, and that name is Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Nehra said. "I understand that you have other new-ball options, you have Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar is playing."

"However, if you see all the options, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced bowler who I will say is still doing well," he continued. "The selectors should keep an eye on him. They shouldn't forget him totally, especially when you talk about T20 and 50-over formats.

"When you talk about white-ball, Bhuvi can fit in any team, especially when he is bowling well, because he does not lack at all in terms of skill and experience. It's a different thing that he didn't play against Australia here, but he should be kept in the scheme of things."

In this listicle, we take a look at three reasons why India must reconsider Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their T20 World Cup 2024 plans.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a proven match-winner for India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced cricketer.

It goes without saying that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a proven match-winner for India. In all the years that he has served the country since his debut, the UP seamer has given his best out on the field.

His ability to swing the ball both ways has always held him in good stead. Bhuvneshwar has added a touch of pace and seam to his arsenal of late, which has brought a different dynamics to his game.

His willingness to bowl slower ones as well as yorkers at the death make him a threat for any team. Bhuvneshwar is an all-round package in T20 cricket, and India will be missing a trick by not picking him for the 2024 World Cup.

#2 His excellent stats in T20 cricket speak for themselves

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a key cog in the wheel for India at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

After being discarded by the team management from Test cricket in 2018, Bhuvneshwar has reinvented himself as a T20 specialist. He has picked up 90 wickets in the 87 T20I matches that he has played for India so far at an average of 23.10.

His economy of 6.96 is extremely impressive on the international stage and would make any team envious of his services.

In T20s overall, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 288 wickets at an average of 24 and an economy of 7.18. All these statistics speak of an experienced bowler who has almost become a master of his trade by now.

#3 His form in domestic cricket is a compelling enough reason

Bhuvneshwar's form in domestic cricket has been good.

Having last played for India in ODIs and T20Is in 2022, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had little to do but play domestic cricket. His form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been immaculate, as his returns in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Turning out for Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar has consistently been among the wickets. He has taken two wickets on average in almost every game that he has played.

Bhuvneshwar's form in domestic cricket is compelling enough for him to get picked in the India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The 5/16 he picked up against a strong Karnataka batting unit in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year as well as the 4/20 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday was him saying, "I am still here. Don't forget me."