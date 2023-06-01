After an engrossing and hectic season of the IPL, it's time for Test cricket, the purest format of the game. It's time for the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India and Australia will lock horns against each other in Kennington Oval, London, from June 7-11 to fight for the most precious trophy in the longest format.

Team India hasn't won an ICC trophy since 2013 and will look to go one step further from the last time — when they lost to New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final — and end their long trophy drought.

Rohit Sharma will lead a star-studded squad with the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammad Shami, but at the same time, the team will miss out on some of the regulars. KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant are the big names who will sit out due to injuries.

While Rahul's and Bumrah's voids are not small to fill by any stretch, Pant's absence has put the balance of the side in jeopardy. Not just fans, but many experts have differing opinions on the selection between KS Bharath and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper's spot.

Former Australian legend Ricky Ponting has opined that he would have picked Kishan for the WTC final. Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review podcast, Ponting said that the 24-year-old provides an "x-factor" to the team.

"I'd be going with Ishan Kishan in this game," Ponting said. "He provides that little bit of X-factor that you need when you might be pushing for a win in a Test match. Rishabh Pant is not there, and this is no blot on Bharat whatsoever, but I think Kishan just provides that little bit more X-factor."

But contrary to general belief, Kishan should not be included in the playing XI of India in the WTC final. Here are 3 reasons:

#3 Inexperience

Ishan Kishan has represented India in 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is but is yet to make his Test debut. Giving a rookie his maiden cap in an important final could backfire and cost India the championship.

Even in his white-ball career so far, he has batted outside the subcontinent on five occasions and has had a mediocre run.

His competition for the same slot, KS Bharath, has not yet played a Test in England but was part of the four matches against Australia at home earlier this year. Also, he has the experience of playing in these conditions in India-A games.

#2 Wicketkeeping issues

Ishan Kishan's wicketkeeping is something that could keep him out of contention since it has had its share of criticism even in the IPL. In the final, a fluffed chance or extras conceded by the wicketkeeper could change the complexion of the game.

Also, if he plays, the communication between him and the slip cordon is something that will be on the litmus test, whether to go for a certain catch or to let it go to the slip fielders.

#1 Issues against moving ball

In white-ball cricket, fast bowlers always plan against Kishan to either cramp him for room, coming round the wicket, or bowl him three-quarter-length and good-length deliveries moving away from him, against which he seems to struggle a lot.

But with 'Red Dukes', the movement will be greater than that of a white Kookaburra ball, and his weakness will magnify in every scenario in the WTC final.

Yes, he is an aggressive batsman by nature, but he lacks the technique to counter the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc.

